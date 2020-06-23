Charlize Theron loves being a mom of two so much, the role is part of the reason why she “never [wants] to get married,” the iconic Bombshell actress revealed on The Howard Stern Show. Charlize candidly spoke about her life raising daughters Jackson and August and explained why she doesn’t really picture herself walking down the aisle.

“I have two great little loves of my life right now. Life is filled with love,” the 44-year-old beauty shared with host Howard Stern, 66, on his SiriusXM show on Monday, June 22. “I have never been lonely … I have never felt alone.”

For the Academy Award winner, the thought of marriage has “never been something that’s important,” Charlize noted. Since adopting eldest child Jackson, 8, in March 2012, followed by August, 4, in July 2015, Charlize couldn’t imagine adding the role of “wife” in her already hectic schedule.

“My life right now doesn’t allow room for something like that [a romantic relationship] to happen … but there’s not this need that drives me [to find love],” the Mad Max: Fury Road alum continued. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to live with someone else again, to be perfectly frank.”

The Golden Globe recipient joked if she were to ever open herself up to love, “they might have to buy the house next” door because she still isn’t sure she can fully commit. “I don’t know if I’m going to be able to f—king deal with that ever again,” she quipped. “I’m too old for that s—t.”

While also talking with Howard, the doting mom shut down rumors of an alleged engagement between her and ex-boyfriend Sean Penn. Charlize confirmed she “did not almost get married” to the Mystic River actor, 59, throughout their nearly year-long relationship between 2014 and 2015.

“It’s not true. We dated and then we didn’t date anymore,” she insisted. “It was a relationship for sure, we were definitely exclusive. It was for barely a year … he never moved in. I was never going to marry him, it was nothing like that.”

While it’s obvious Charlize is making motherhood her No. 1 priority, this doesn’t come as a shock considering she’s dedicated her life to being the best mom to Jackson and August. During a previous chat with NPR, the Atomic Blonde star explained why she “wasn’t specific with anything” in terms of her processes with adoption.

“I cast a very wide net. I wanted to believe that somehow my child would find me in the way that we were just meant to be,” she dished in December 2019. “In whatever country they would allow me as a single woman to adopt, that’s where I filed. Everything that I hoped would happen during my adoption process did happen because these two babies were meant to be in my life — and they’re my children.”

Charlize’s heart will always lead her back to her kids.