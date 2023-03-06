The end of an era. On March 3, Rachael Ray announced that her popular talk show, The Rachael Ray Show, was coming to an end. Find out why the series is ending and more details about her next project by scrolling below.

Why Is Rachael Ray Ending Her Talk Show?

The Rachael Ray Show debuted in 2006 and won multiple Emmy Awards in the years since. The series followed a unique format, with Rachael leading a combination of cooking segments and celebrity interviews to create a perfect balance of hands-on demonstrations and heart-to-hearts. Fans were shocked by the chef’s announcement about moving on from the long-running program.

“In my more than 20 plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael. However, I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career,” Rachael said in a statement. “My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution. I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms.”

Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock

What’s Next for Rachael Ray After Ending Her Talk Show?

The television personality previously announced that she was launching a production company called Free Food Studios with producing partners Brian Flanagan, Anthony Amoia and Sean Lee.

“I’ve always wanted to create a library of original content in the food space, and it excites me to have the opportunity to mentor and introduce a new class of culinary talent through this platform,” she said of the new business venture, per Deadline.

On top of her next big career move, Rachael has an exciting achievement to look forward to — being inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame. The ceremony is set to take place in May with a class of talented nominees, including Today host Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Ann Roberts, and more news personalities.

The cookbook author, who has been married to her husband, John Cusimano, since 2005, previously reflected on her successful career and all of the ways she has been able to give back.

“There’s nothing I put my name on [without saying], ‘I’m really proud of that,’” she revealed during an October 2022 interview with Tasting Table. “It does so much good because it generates love and awareness on so many levels.”