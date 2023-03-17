The Great British Baking Show is ushering in a new era by welcoming a new host for season 14. Previous host Matt Lucas revealed the real reason why he was leaving the series after three seasons. Get all the details on his departure from the show by scrolling below.

Why Is Matt Lucas Leaving ‘The Great British Baking Show’?

Matt joined The Great British Baking Show as a cohost during season 11 in 2020. Prior to that, he had roles in a number of films and television series like Doctor Who, Come Fly With Me, Shooting Stars, Little Britain and more. The London-born star has also performed in several theater productions and snagged producing and directing credits.

Matt announced he was leaving the series in December 2022 in a candid Instagram post.

“Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers,” he penned. “But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.”

Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock

The comedian was named a host of a new iteration of the comedy program Fantasy Football League in May 2022 with Elis James. As he looked toward his next chapter, he was grateful for all of the memories he made on The Great British Baking Show.

“So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else,” he continued.

His post garnered a lot of attention from his costars and fans of the beloved baking championship. “I will miss your big smile and your sense of fun and silliness,” cohost Noel Fielding commented.

“I loved having you around on the New Year’s episode! You put me at ease!” contestant Kim-Joy wrote. “You will be missed on Bake Off. Enjoy all your new adventures, I’m sure it will all be great. Maybe I’ll have to start watching Fantasy Football.”

Who Is the New Host of ‘The Great British Baking Show’?

Alison Hammond is the new cohost of The Great British Baking Show and will present the program along with Noel in season 14. She is no stranger to the competition series circuit, having competed on Big Brother in 2002. That year, she became a host on This Morning, a role she has held ever since.

“We are going to have an absolute blast together,” Noel commented on Alison’s March 2023 announcement post. “I can’t wait. I’m buzzing. Two naughty kids together. The bakers will love you.”