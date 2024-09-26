Why Is Hoda Kotb Leaving Today? Inside Her Decision

Hoda Kotb announced she would be leaving Today in early 2025, and the news caused the audience and her coworkers alike to get emotional. The talk show host has been a staple of the show for 16 years, and fans are curious about why she made the decision to leave.

Why Is Hoda Kotb Leaving ‘Today’?

Hoda revealed on September 26, 2024, that the celebration of her 60th birthday is what led to her decision to step down from Today. She also said that she wanted to spend more time with her two young daughters, Haley and Hope. Her final episode will be on January 1, 2025.

Hoda Kotb Wrote a Letter to the ‘Today’ Staff About Her Decision to Leave

Hoda got emotional while reading a letter she penned to her fellow Today staff members.

“As I write this, my heart is all over the map. I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why,” Hoda began. “My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you’ve been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure. Looking back, the math is nuts. Twenty-six years at NBC News — 10 years at Dateline, seven on the 7 o’clock hour, 16 on the 10 o’clock hour.”

She continued, “I’m picturing your faces and your families and all the ways you’ve lifted me up and inspired me. That’s my heart singing. So many of my professional relationships have become some of my most cherished friendships.”

The mom of two then addressed some of her coworkers, including fellow hosts Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager, and longtime weatherman Al Roker.

“Savannah: my rock. Jenna: my ride-or-die. Al: my longest friend at 30 Rock. Craig [Melvin,] Carson [Daly,] Sheinelle [Jones,] and Dylan [Dreyer]: my family. Libby [Leist,] [Tom] ‘Mazz’ [Mazzarelli,] and Talia [Parkinson-Jones]: my fearless leaders. I will miss each and every one of you at Today desperately.”

Hoda ended by adding, “I’ve been weighing this decision for quite a while — Am I truly ready? But, my 60th birthday celebration on the Plaza felt like a shift. Like a massive, joyful YES, you are! I saw it all so clearly: my broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie. I will miss you all desperately, but I’m ready and excited.

“Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what’s ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine. The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled… no matter who comes or goes. Today and its amazing people — all of you — never waver. You always weather change with grace and guts.”

When Did Hoda Kotb Join ‘Today’?

Hoda first joined Today in 1998 when she worked as a correspondent. In 2007, she made the move to host the fourth hour of Today with her friend and cohost, Kathie Lee Gifford. When Kathie Lee stepped down in April 2019, Jenna took the position. Finally, in 2018, Hoda took over the first two hours of the morning show with Savannah by her side.