Article presented by Ella McDonald.

In recent years, cosmetic surgeons have implemented Augmented Reality (AR) tools into their practices. AR allows the user to see virtual 3D objects superimposed onto the real world. A surgeon who uses AR technology can see organs inside a body and improve the perception of treatment procedures. Many believe AR has the potential to change the world of healthcare and cosmetic surgery, but Dr. Cesar Velilla, owner of Evolution MD, has a different view.

Dr. Velilla doesn’t use augmented reality in procedures. He reached this decision after extensive research. To him, there are still unanswered questions and problems that need addressing. Dr. Velilla believes AR is a gray area and that augmented reality can sometimes manipulate results, giving patients false expectations, especially with inattentional blindness.

Inattentional blindness is when a surgeon fails to perceive an unexpected object that appears in their line of vision. The way AR renders a surgeon unable to view an object or stimulus in plain sight and the danger involved in missing something obvious pushed Dr. Cesar Velilla to switch back to traditional methods.

“I did use augmented reality for a while. Like many others in the industry, I used AR on my patients when it was introduced,” says Dr. Cesar Velilla. “But then I found that it was creating false pre-operative expectations for the patient, as it is only a method of using a computer to predict a surgical outcome, and sometimes you don’t deliver 100%. So, I stopped.”

Dr. Velilla uses technologies other than AR to bring a more natural result for his patients. As a self-described “technology geek,” he notes that while AR can change cosmetic surgery, it will take some time before the technology reaches that point. Work that needs to be done with AR and its ability to render and expose uncertainties a surgeon could run into during an operation.

As a qualified cosmetic surgeon with over a decade’s experience, Dr. Veililla leverages his extensive experience to ensure his procedures deliver favorable results. He takes a more realistic and traditional approach that relies on the personal assessment of his patients rather than a machine whose outcomes could be unpredictable or unachievable.

Although Dr. Veililla does not use AR, he and his team at Evolution MD have adopted other technologies in their clinics. By embracing tech only when he thinks it will benefit the patient, not just because it’s “trendy,” Dr. Velilla and his team have developed less invasive procedures and incorporated technology into smart surgical rooms.

He is the brains behind the V-SLIM lipo sculpture, a lipo procedure carried out using the slim laser, which he taught to other doctors. Alongside these innovative techniques, Dr. Velilla also uses Renuvion, or J-Plasma, which helps with tissue contraction. With Renuvion, he goes under the skin and generates heat through pro helium gas and radiofrequency to tighten the skin.

Dr. Velilla’s excellent track record in liposuction and involvement in developing procedures have earned him the name Dr. Lipo. He embraces tech but only for the benefit of his patients. He believes there is still a way for AR in surgical procedures. Until Dr. Velilla is confident that the technology can overcome aspects like inattentional blindness, he will continue to use technological advancements that he knows to offer his patients the best possible results.