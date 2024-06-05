Jenna Bush Hager had tears in her eyes when she revealed that she moved with her family during a June 2024 episode of Today.

Why Did Jenna Bush Hager Move?

Jenna explained that her family decided to move to start a new chapter in their lives in a new home. However, it was a rather emotional experience for the former first daughter, her husband, Henry Hager, and their kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal.

“We moved two years ago, and it was really hard for me,” Jenna told cohost Hoda Kotb during a June 2024 episode of Today. “It was very hard, I didn’t expect it to be so hard, but there was one night we sat on our couch in the empty apartment – all of us, the family.”

“We sat there, and it was just this moment … my kids are so used to me showing emotions – I wonder what it’s going to do to them – but I was just weeping because I thought the same thing, we brought our babies home to this place,” Jenna continued. “Henry and I had weathered beautiful things and hard things.”

Inside Jenna Bush Hager’s Former NYC Apartment

In May 2022, Jenna listed her condo in NYC’s Tribeca neighborhood for $5.375 million, per Mansion Global. She and Henry purchased the four-bedroom apartment in 2015 for $4.58 million and added their own flair to the place with their taste in decor.

The 2500-square-foot residence featured an amazing kitchen full of all of the appliances any chef could want, a massive dining area and living room and plenty of seating space. And although she left the space behind, she shared an inspiring message about moving on from a home full of important memories.

“You don’t normally get to think, ‘Oh my gosh, here we are, here I’m going,’ and that’s what it does,” she said on Today. “It’s gonna hurt a little, and it’s OK,” Jenna agreed. “Because why it hurts is because it was so beautiful and because all of your dreams came true in that place.”

Courtesy of Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Where Does Jenna Bush Hager Live Now?

Currently, Jenna and Henry have a home in Connecticut. The property featured six bedrooms, an inground pool, a cozy fireplace, a balcony and a home office, per a Realtor.com listing.

Courtesy of Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

All of the rare photos that the mom of three has posted of the estate prove just how gorgeous it is. A grand piano sits in one of the living rooms, along with a combination of antique and modern decor. And of course, the perfect home for Jenna has to have enough space to store her massive book collection!