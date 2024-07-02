Cher‘s love of wigs is epic, but insiders exclusively tell Closer the singer now has no choice but to don false tresses because her real hair is coming out in clumps — and she’s desperate to hide it from boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards.

The 78-year-old “If I Could Turn Back Time” Grammy winner has been going gaga for the music exec since late 2022 — and at 38, he’s young enough to be her grandson. Sources say the age gap is fueling her obsession with keeping her long locks jet black in a frantic effort to look younger.

“She freaks out anytime her gray hair starts to show so she never goes more than two weeks without coloring her roots, which is really damaging them,” reveals an insider. “She used to be much more relaxed about it but she’s paranoid of A.E. seeing any grays on her head and getting turned off.”

The pop icon has long admitted wearing fake hair and claimed in an interview she loves wigs because they “are so low maintenance,” insisting that it’s not because there’s something “wrong” with her hair.

But that’s no longer the case, shares the source, who says she’s “seriously damaged” her locks.

Incredibly, her love for wigs is somewhat at the root of her balding. The insider blames her follicle fallout on “twisting her hair into tight buns to lie flat to accommodate the big wigs she wears.”

Cher is so wigged out she has a climate-controlled room in her mansion where she keeps her collection of more than 100 hairpieces, and according to the source, she’s started wearing them nonstop to hide her hair damage.

“It’s thinning and breaking and she’s finding it difficult to cover up,” says the insider. “She’s pouring big money into hair and scalp treatments, but they’re only a temporary solution at best.”

Cher’s rep insists there’s no truth to talk the singer’s going bald. But sadly, a source claims the star’s losing battle with Father Time is locked to her bizarre attempt to hold on to a man who’s 40 years younger.

“It’s embarrassing for Cher,” adds the source. “She doesn’t want A.E. to know. That’s why she resorts back to wearing these wigs. But they don’t look natural and slip off in places and probably make A.E.’s nose itch whenever he leans in for a kiss. Doubting fans are saying that can’t be her own hair, so she can’t win.”