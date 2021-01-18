This article was originally published on Pass CBD Drug Test. To view the original article, click here.

When buying CBD products, you have to consider a large number of factors including the safety, purity, and quality of the products, the amount of THC they contain, the concentration of CBD in them, other compounds present and their concentration, etc. This is important to make sure that the product can offer all the effects claimed by the manufacturers. In addition to this, verifying these factors can be useful for you to make sure that the products you buy do not contain any harmful compounds.

But how can you verify all these factors? This is where the certificate of analysis (COA) becomes important. It can help you to make sure that your product is safe and pure. Also, it is beneficial for you to ensure that the product you buy has all the compounds claimed by the manufacturers. Therefore, we provide some of the important information you want to know about COA.

What Is COA?

A certificate of analysis is a document provided by an accredited laboratory for showing the compounds present in the product and their concentration. It will also contain details about the presence of harmful compounds in the product if any. Hence, COA will help you to ensure that the products are safe for consumption.

Most reputed manufacturers provide COA certificates for their products. You can check the manufacturer’s site to verify that the products sold by them have COA certificates.

COA is beneficial for both the manufacturers and the customers. It will help the manufacturers to ensure the quality of their products and customers can verify that the products contain all the compounds listed on the label. Also, COA can be useful for showcasing the reputation and trustworthiness of the manufacturers that can help them to attract more customers.

From a customer’s point of view, COA can be useful for them to ensure the safety of the products. You can find pure CBD products with the help of a certificate of analysis. Also, you can check whether the concentration of each compound present in the product is as per the label.

Related: How do CBD and THC interact? Click here for more information.

How To Read The COA?

In this certificate, you can find different details about the product. It will also contain the details of the manufacturer and the lab that performed the test. You should check details like the identification of the lab, the test performed on the product, who performed the test, for which manufacturer the test was performed, etc. Each COA will carry a certificate ID that can be useful for identifying the test in question in case of any dispute.

After the details about the lab, the certificate will contain information about the manufacturer. It includes the specific ID of the product given by the manufacturer, the lot number of the product, and the general category in which the product is included. This certificate will also contain details about the dates when the sample was received and the testing was done, the name and signature of the supervisor of the lab for verifying the results, pictures of the product with the packaging and the sample of the product.

After verifying this information, you have to check the compounds present in the product and their concentration. You need to check the concentration of CBD, THC, and other major cannabinoids present in the product. It should match the data given in the product label. Also, check whether the product has any chemicals such as pesticides and residual solvents for ensuring that you are getting good quality CBD products. After the summary, the certificate will show a detailed breakdown of the following:

Cannabinoid Content

There can be a variety of cannabinoids present in your product. The test result will give you detailed information about the cannabinoids and their concentration. This can be beneficial for ensuring the potency of the product. Also, you can use these details to calculate the dosage.

Related: What are the differences between Isolate CBD and Full-Spectrum? Click here to find out more.

Residual Solvents And Other Chemicals

Hemp plants will absorb the chemicals present in the soil. Therefore, if the plants are grown using chemical fertilizers and pesticides, they will be present in the product. They might contain different toxic compounds and heavy metals. So you have to check the report for making sure that the product does not contain any such chemicals.

Another important thing you have to look for is the presence of residual compounds. Many manufacturers use the solvent extraction method for extracting the CBD. This method involves the use of different toxic compounds such as butane. If they are not completely evaporated from the extract, they can be present in the final product, thereby resulting in health issues.

COA is an important factor that you have to consider when buying CBD products. Reputed manufacturers will provide a certificate of analysis for all their products. You can use this for verifying the purity, potency, and quality of your products. It is better to avoid products that do not have COA, as without COA you will not be able to know the compounds present in them.