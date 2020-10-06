This article was originally published on We Vape CBD Oil. To view the original article, click here.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a hemp-derived compound that has gained huge popularity over a few years. Now, a lot of people are using this compound as a medicine and a healthcare supplement. The sudden increase in the demand for this compound has created a great buzz in the medical industry. Now, this compound is used for treating a large number of health conditions and diseases including chronic pain, inflammation, vomiting, nausea, heart diseases, epilepsy, depression, stress, anxiety, PTSD, sleeping disorders, and skin diseases.

Is CBD Approved By The FDA?

Most of the uses of CBD and the different CBD products available in the market today are not approved by the FDA. People are using this compound based on their own needs and preferences. The only FDA-approved CBD product is the Epidiolex that is used for treating epileptic seizures. This is also the only prescribed medicine that is derived from CBD that you can get over the prescription of a doctor. No other CBD products or CBD uses are not approved by the FDA.

There are a lot of myths and misconceptions existing about this compound because of the huge popularity it gained over a short span of time. Also, as it is not still approved by the FDA, and there is no authentic way for the users to know about the effectiveness of this compound. This also added to people’s concerns. Hence, we are clarifying some of the important myths about CBD for helping you to know more about these products.

Why There Are A Lot Of Myths About CBD?

One of the main sources behind the misconceptions about CBD is its origin. CBD is derived from the hemp plant which is a special breed of the cannabis plant. As cannabis is infamous for its intoxicating effects, people believe that compounds derived from the hemp plant can also create intoxicating effects. Hence, they consider CBD as a compound that can induce high in them.

However, the fact that a lot of people are still not aware of is that the intoxicating effects produced by cannabis is because of the presence of a compound called THC. This is the psychoactive compound present in this plant. Hence, it can cause euphoria and addiction in people. But hemp plants contain only 0.3% of THC, which is not enough to produce intoxicating effects. Also, CBD itself is not a psychoactive compound and it does not create mind-altering effects. Therefore, CBD will not create intoxicating effects or addiction even if you use it for a long time.

Is There Any Scientific Evidence To Prove The Effectiveness Of CBD?

CBD is a compound that spiked the interest and curiosity of the researchers for a long time. Hence, they have been working for a long time to explore different properties and uses of this compound. Their quest is still ongoing and they are unveiling the different pharmaceutical benefits this hemp-derived compound hides.

Related: Learn more about popular and reliable CBD products here.

A lot of studies are conducted in different parts of the world for finding out the effectiveness of CBD for treating different health issues. Most of these studies showed promising results. However, these are independent labs that are not regulated or owned by any governmental agencies. Hence, the authenticity of the results of their studies are questionable. Also, most of these studies used rats as subjects, so more studies are needed for finding out the effectiveness of this compound in humans.

The FDA and other such authentic agencies are still conducting studies on this compound for finding out its effectiveness and side effects. It is believed that the FDA will soon find out the properties of this compound for helping people to know more about the truths and myths about CBD.

Related: Are you curious about the differences between hemp oil and hemp extract? Click here.

Is It True That CBD Does Not Create Any Side Effects?

A lot of people believe that CBD does not create any side effects, as it is a natural compound. However, this belief is wrong. Some people reported that CBD created some side effects in them. Some of the commonly reported side effects of CBD include diarrhea, tiredness, changes in weight and appetite, and drowsiness.

It is also reported that CBD might react with some other medications and create liver toxicity. Hence, you have to be very careful when consuming CBD along with other drugs. It is better to seek the advice of your doctor for knowing whether you can consume it with the other medicines you use.

Can You Overdose On CBD?

People commonly believe that they cannot overdose on CBD, hence, it won’t create any problems even if they use high doses of this compound. However, the effects created by high doses of CBD is not yet proven. Some studies suggested that high doses of CBD can increase the risk of drug interaction and liver toxicity. Therefore, it is better for you to avoid the use of high doses of this compound.