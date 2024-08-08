Mindy Cohn gripes a planned Facts of Life reboot was torpedoed by one of her former castmates, bashing the unidentified offender as a “greedy bitch!”

Mindy, 58 — who played Natalie Green on the NBC sitcom from 1979 to 1988 — dishes late TV legend Norman Lear approached her and costars Lisa Whelchel, 61, Kim Fields, 55, and Nancy McKeon, 58, about a revival in 2021.

According to Mindy, producer Lear was inspired by the public’s enthusiastic reaction to an edition of Live in Front of a Studio Audience, which featured celebs including Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union and Kathryn Hahn acting out scenes from the beloved show about students at an all-female boarding school.

“We got into talks. We hired a writer,” confides Mindy. “And we had meetings with Norman about it.”

But the Palm Royale star says “drama” soon erupted!

Without naming names, Mindy huffs, “One of the girls went behind our backs and tried to make a separate deal for a spin-off just for herself — and devastated the rest of us. For a 40-year friendship and sisterhood, there was a tidal wave of emotion around it.”

Mindy says the betrayed trio briefly iced out the fourth castmate — but their frostiness eventually thawed enough to put the gals on speaking terms again.

Yet Mindy reveals there’s “no desire to ever work together” and a revival is “very dead!”

She confides, “We are not as united. We were ‘All for one, one for all,’ and this kind of wrecked that.”