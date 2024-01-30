Sharing her wealth? Ever since Whoopi Goldberg found out that NFL star Tony Gonzalez is her cousin, the talk show host has been dying to get to know him. But The View moderator got the shock of a lifetime when he asked her for money on live television.

“I think this is probably the only cousin that could pop up that’s not going to want to be in the will!” Ana Navarro joked with The View audience during Tony’s appearance on the show on Monday, January 29.

Tony, 47, replied, “I’ll be in the will. I’ll take that!” before turning to Whoopi, 68, and asking, “Can I borrow $5?” After all, the TV personality does have quite an impressive net worth!

The Sister Act star played along, telling her cousin, “Hey, listen, for you, anything.” But Whoopi admitted that she had an ulterior motive, despite it being her very first time meeting her “distant cousin.”

“Julia Roberts was here, maybe a couple of weeks ago, and we were talking about the Super Bowl cause she wants to go. She says she’s never been,” she told Tony. “And I said, ‘Well, maybe I could help you get in.’”

She continued, “I just want to say, it’s all great for Taylor Swift, but Julia Roberts is pretty hot too!” adding, “And I wondered, cause it’s in Vegas and I figure you might be going, you might be hanging, if you decide that you need a couple of people to go with you, maybe Julia and I would go with you.”

The former professional athlete did not rule out the possibility of bringing Whoopi and Julia, 56, along to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on February 11.

“I got you, cousin. I got you cousin,” he said. “You come with me as your guest, bring Julia too. The more the merrier.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Whoopi and Tony first learned that they were related through George Betts during an episode of Finding Your Roots.

“This guy was tough,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee shared of their relative. “And it’s just amazing. He was elected a major for a militia to protect Black people, because a lot of white people weren’t happy that slavery was ended … This is just a strong man. This is who you’re related to, who I’m related to. A strong, stubborn person.”