The View’s latest episode ended with Whoopi Goldberg losing her ring during a chaotic segment featuring some famous faces.

The talk show hosts announced that one lucky member of the audience would win a cruise vacation getaway aboard the Disney Destiny. To make things fun, Whoopi, 68 got locked inside of a wind machine to choose a slip of paper with an audience member’s seat number on it.

“Before I get in the wind booth, we have some special friends here today who wanted to help us celebrate,” the EGOT winner said.

Just then, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse popped out for a surprise appearance on the show. “Looking good, love the shoes, girl! Love those shoes!” Whoopi playfully said to Minnie.

Whoopi wore a pair of Mickey ears on her head as she stepped into the booth. She had a gold ring on her finger at the time. The machine started up, and the papers went flying around as she tried to grab one.

Once the machine stopped, Whoopi emerged from the booth and said, “My ring is in there.” It was, in fact, missing from her finger.

Despite the great ring mystery, a representative for The View told Entertainment Weekly, “The ring is safe and back where it belongs.”

This wasn’t the first time Whoopi has been locked inside of a wind machine on the show. This time last year, the Sister Act star took a bout in a wind machine when The View gave away a trip on the Disney Treasure cruise ship. Minnie was there in her best outfit to make an audience member’s dream come true.

“We have a friend here today who wanted to help us celebrate. Come on out, Captain Minnie Mouse!” Sara Haines said.

ABC/LOU ROCCO

Minnie helped Whoopi get into the booth, and once the wind turned on, papers whirled around her face. She appeared to be shouting something as Minnie danced outside of the booth. Once she pulled the lucky number and was released from the booth, Whoopi held her hand over her chest in utter shock.

But one thing we know about Whoopi is that she is always making the audience laugh with her escapades on The View. Who could forget when she had a hilarious mishap on the show in July 2023 when she flubbed her words during a segment about travel destinations?

“A poll of 2,000 adults in the U.K. found that when people travel, cuisine is more important to them than landmarks or bitches,” she said, before correcting herself by saying, “Beaches!”

The blunder caused everyone in the audience to laugh, as well as her cohosts. Whoopi playfully blamed the show’s crew for making her mess up her script.

“I’m sorry. It says beaches,” she said. “This is y’all’s fault, and I can’t even tell you why it’s their fault.”

Whoopi’s costar Ana Navarro kept the laughter going when she chimed in to say, “Honey, I will travel anywhere for a good bitch.” The Oscar-winning actress replied, “Thanks.”