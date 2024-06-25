Whoops! The View cohost Whoopi Goldberg is crushed her carefully crafted memoir has bombed spectacularly.

“Despite a whirlwind of publicity, the book has shockingly landed at number 800 on the bestseller list after just a few weeks,” a source exclusively tells Closer of her book Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me, which was released in May.

“Whoopi is devastated by the flop, questioning how such a high-profile release could fall so flat,” adds the insider.

“She thought she’d be as successful as Prince Harry and Britney Spears and even hoped it would be turned into a movie — but that’s unlikely to happen after such disappointing sales!”