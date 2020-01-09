Our game show dreams are coming true! The TV gods are being very generous already in 2020, especially since Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time has officially kicked off its run. The television event brings iconic winners Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter together as they compete for an impressive grand prize of $1 million.

“Based on their previous performances, these three are already the ‘greatest,’ but you can’t help wondering: who is the best of the best?” Alex Trebek, who has hosted the series since 1984, said in a press release. The beloved 79-year-old, of course, is in the midst of battling stage IV pancreatic cancer, which he announced in March 2019.

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time will have the trio competing in a series of matches to see who will be the first to win three. The first contestant to do so will win the $1 million while the others win $250,000 each. The special began Tuesday, January 7, and will air until one person has won three times — potentially going until Thursday, January 16.

Here is a handy guide to who won each episode:

Tuesday, January 7: Ken Jennings

Wednesday, January 8: James Holzhauer

Heading into the episode, each returning player earned their spot in the Jeopardy! history books. Ken set the record for the longest winning streak — 74 games, for the record — and amassed $3,370,700 in winnings. Brad has won the most money across any TV game show, raking in $4,688,436, while never losing to a human opponent. James holds the record for all 15 of the top single-day winnings amounts, bringing in a total of $2,712,216. Pretty impressive, right?

“I am so blown away by the incredibly talented and legendary Alex Trebek, who has entertained, rallied and championed the masses for generations — and the world class Jeopardy! team who truly are ‘the greatest of all time,'” Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said. “This timeless and extraordinary format is the gift that keeps on giving and winning the hearts of America each week. We can’t wait to deliver this epic and fiercely competitive showdown — with these unprecedented contestants — to ABC viewers and loyal fans everywhere.”

“We’re excited to bring Jeopardy! to primetime! It’s been a long time in the making — we wanted to create a unique experience sure to wow not just our fans, but all audiences,” Mike Hopkins, chairman of Sony Pictures Television, said. “We are thrilled to have James, Brad and Ken, three powerhouse players each worthy of the title ‘The Greatest of All Time.’ With Alex hosting, this is truly going to be something special. I can’t wait to see who comes out on top!”

Each episode of Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time airs from 8-9 p.m. ET on ABC.