A stunning oasis officially has a new owner! The winner of the HGTV Dream Home 2023 sweepstakes was crowned in May. Scroll below for details on who won the contest and the highly sought-after prize.

What Is HGTV Dream Home?

HGTV Dream Home is an annual contest held by the network where one lucky fan is gifted a gorgeous home, a cash prize and a new car. The rules to enter the sweepstakes are simple, requiring all applicants to be U.S. residents and 21 years or older.

Participants are allowed to submit one entry per day within the submission period to better their chances of being randomly selected as the winner. Last year, Karey Wolstenholm of Overland Park, Kansas, walked away with a prize package totaling more than $2.4 million after being declared the winner of the contest.

Who Won HGTV Dream Home 2023?

Marie Davis won the ultimate prize this year — a fully furnished home designed by HGTV star Brian Patrick Flynn. The property, located in Morrison, Colorado, wasn’t the only incredible perk of winning. She also walked away with a new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and $100,000.

“It’s all still registering. It sinks in a bit more every day,” the doting grandma told HGTV of the prize. “You never expect that you’re going to be a winner.”

In a special that aired on TV, viewers got to see Marie’s daughter, Heather, help pull off the big surprise for her mom. Emotions were running high after Marie revealed she entered the contest “every year, every day” in the hopes of winning. Finally, her biggest dream came true with the help of her family.

“It was so hard to keep this a secret,” Heather said during the episode. “This is the best thing that’s ever happened to her.”

Prior to winning HGTV Dream Home 2023, Marie and her husband, Arthur, were living with Heather and her children. Now, the couple can enjoy their retirement in the dreamy mountain escape with views of the forest and plenty of relaxing outdoor seating areas.

“This year’s HGTV Dream Home is designed around the natural splendor of Morrison, with outdoor space that truly feels like a secluded, spectacular oasis,” Brian said in a statement about the inspiration for the newly designed home in December 2022. “I love to honor the local culture with my design, and this year’s home celebrates the adventure that Colorado is known for.”