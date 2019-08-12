Marilyn Monroe’s name, beauty and legend is still as iconic today as the night she died 57 years ago. But unlike the legacy of her stardom, shadowy conspiracies and unanswered questions continue to linger over what happened in the hours, days and weeks before the blonde bombshell took her final breath.

The coroner’s verdict: “Probable suicide.” Yet many believe it was murder. Now, the explosive 12-part audio series The Killing of Marilyn Monroe promises to investigate the secret life Marilyn hid from the world, juggling affairs with Rat Pack crooners, Presidents men and mob bosses, and chronicling every encounter in her infamous “Red Diary.”

“By the time of her death, Marilyn Monroe was at the center of a deadly power struggle between President Kennedy, brother Bobby, the mafia, and J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI,” host Jackie Miranne commented in a preview for the series. “The woman who had used her sexuality to hold sway over men her whole life had become a pawn in their schemes against one another.”