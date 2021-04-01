William Daniels knows a thing or two about maintaining a decades-long romance. Throughout the years he starred as Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World, the beloved actor juggled his work with his marriage to his wife, Bonnie Bartlett.

William married his longtime love 30 years before he stole hearts on the hit ’90s sitcom, though. The St. Elsewhere star and his blonde beauty said “I do” in 1951.

10 years later, William and Bonnie welcomed their first son, William Daniels Jr., but sadly the newborn died 24 hours after his arrival, according to reports. The couple later expanded their family when they adopted their son Michael Daniels in 1964, followed by Robert Daniels in 1966.

Over the course of his marriage, William managed to balance his responsibilities at home while still focusing on his Hollywood career. In addition to appearing on Boy Meets World from 1993 to 2000, William starred in countless TV shows and films over the years, including McCloud in the 1970s, Blind Ambition in 1979, Trapper John, M.D. in 1981 and The American Revolution in 1994. He even reprised his role of Mr. Feeny on the Girl Meets World series, which ran from 2014 to 2017.

Considering William and Bonnie have been together for more than 70 years now, the two have learned a lot about what it takes to stay united. The Emmy winner said having “mutual respect” for one another has kept their romance on the right track.

“I think our relationship is based on mutual respect and I think she is smarter than me, a better actor than me, and so I just hang out, you know, and try to get along,” William sweetly joked with Forbes in January 2021, as Bonnie chimed in, “He doesn’t mean that at all!”

While William credits his wife for having the beauty and brains, Bonnie said her husband is the one with all the jokes. “He makes me laugh,” she gushed to the outlet. “His humor, his sense of humor and his ability during every day to find something funny is really good for me because I’m very intense.”

Though their journey wasn’t always easy, the adorable pair feel so thankful to have created such a beautiful life. “We have had this long marriage and now I’m totally, I mean, we totally respect and adore each other,” Bonnie told People in 2017. “We’re together all the time.”

