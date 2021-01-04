Tanya Roberts spent 32 beautiful years of marriage with her husband, Barry Roberts, before his death in 2006. The late Charlie’s Angels actress, who died at age 65, shared an unbreakable bond with her longtime beau throughout the years they were together.

“Barry and I are best pals,” she once shared during an interview with her publicist and longtime friend Mike Pingel. After three decades together, though, the Sheena star couldn’t attribute a reason for why they were so happy. “I’m not really sure, we don’t celebrate anniversaries … I feel it only leads to divorce,” she continued. “We’re both physical people and have similar interests.”

The famous pair’s romance first began in the early 1970s when Tanya moved back to New York City after living in Canada for a few years. The Beastmaster actress, who was born in NYC, bumped into the handsome hunk when they were both on the line for a movie, multiple outlets reported. The two started dating shortly after, and during that time, she was juggling her life as an up-and-coming actress while Barry was a psychology student.

The That ’70s Show alum and Barry tied the knot in 1974. While paving an incredible career in Hollywood, the dedicated husband stood by his wife’s side and cheered her on as she starred in hit films like A View to a Kill, Charlie’s Angels, Sins of Desire and many more. Barry also cemented a status in showbiz, working as an actor and writer.

In June 2006, Barry died at age 60 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with encephalitis, according to reports. Encephalitis is the “inflammation of the brain tissue” and causes “personality changes, seizures [and] weakness,” per WebMD.

Following his death, Tanya found love again with her partner of 18 years, Lance O’Brien. On January 4, 2021, the actress died from a urinary tract infection which “spread to her kidney, gallbladder, liver and then bloodstream,” her publicist confirmed in a statement.

