Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond loves when her nephew Stuart Smith comes to visit. He helps Ree’s children, Paige, Alex, Bryce and Todd, around their ranch in Oklahoma, and he’s the son of Ree’s brother Doug Smith. Even though Stuart, a.k.a Stu, is over 18, his aunt likes to call him his childhood nickname “Tooie.”

“Usually I go a step further and call him Tooie Booie,” Ree gushed on Instagram. “I told him I was going to stop calling him Tooie Booie and start calling him Stuart. It lasted about nine minutes. I love this boy a lot.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Stu and his cousins have been helping his aunt film her Food Network show The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home. Just using an iPhone on a tripod as their camera, they’ve been acting as her film crew.

“My girls, my nephew, and my youngest Todd (oh, and Duke the dog!) manned the cameras this time and we shot four deliciously fun recipes,” Ree said on Instagram next to a few pics of her and her family. “I hope you enjoy, and I sure as heck hope the show makes sense. We’re havin’ fun at least!”

When he’s not helping Ree out in the kitchen, Stu likes to hang out with his cousins in Oklahoma, even though he lives in Texas. The gang likes to do everything from boating in Eufaula Lake to catching some sun in Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees, and that’s not all. Since Stu likes to travel, he’s gone to other places around America like New York City and Miami, Florida.

But the one thing Ree loves about her nephew most is that he’s a real go-getter. On Facebook, Ree recalled a time Stu spent a week at her house and helped out with the “ranch work.” Although her husband, Ladd Drummond, told his nephew it was OK to take a day off, Stu didn’t want to.

“He opted to go ahead and work instead,” Ree said. Looks like he got his work ethic from his father’s side of the family!