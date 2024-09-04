Sofía Vergara is not shy about showing off her relationship with boyfriend Dr. Justin Saliman on social media. The Modern Family actress seems to be happily in love with her beau following her split from Joe Manganiello.

Why Did Sofia Vergara Split From Joe Manganiello?

Sofía married Manganiello in 2015, but they announced their split in July 2023.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said in a joint statement to Page Six at the time. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Prior to that, the Griselda actress was married to Joe Gonzalez from 1991 to 1993. They share one son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, who was born in 1991. Sofía opened up about why her marriage to Manganiello did not work out.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” she told El País in January 2024. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

“I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother,” she added. “I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.”

When Did Sofia Vergara Start Dating Justin Saliman?

In October 2023, Sofía and Justin were spotted hanging out together. They first met on a blind date that was set up by mutual friends.

“They were introduced by mutual friends, so Sofía didn’t go in totally blind. He was vetted, so to speak,” a source told Life & Style of their relationship. “Justin impressed her right off the bat by showing up to their first date with flowers and her favorite champagne.”

Courtesy of Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Who Is Sofía Vergara’s Boyfriend Justin Saliman?

Justin is an orthopedic surgeon, who specializes in joint-preserving treatment of injuries to the shoulder, hip and knee. He completed a sports medicine fellowship at Stanford University and invented a revolutionary meniscus repair device for the startup Ceterix Orthopaedics, Inc.

“Dr. Saliman’s special interests include minimally invasive devices, implants and techniques to repair injured or degenerative joints,” according to his bio on Doc’s Health. “His present focus is on designing novel techniques that decrease pain, repair anatomy and improve function in the shoulder, hip and knee.”

In April 2024, Sofía revealed that she underwent knee surgery. Her boyfriend stepped in to help her amid her recovery.

“If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!” she captioned a photo of Justin in her Instagram Stories while he was tending to her knee. “Luv u Dr @jdsaliman.”

The duo has also been spotted out together on date nights on a number of occasions since then.

“Sofía’s living her best life,” an insider told Life & Style in August 2024. “She’s spending time with her friends after being stifled in a relationship with a largely unsupportive partner.”

“Sofía was always there to take care of Joe, while his career was never what it was when they met. I think he’s been threatened by her success and joie de vivre,” the source said.