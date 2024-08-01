Gymnast Simone Biles has had a slew of supporters cheering her on at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including her husband, Jonathan Owens.

Who Is Jonathan Owens?

Jonathan is an NFL safety, who has played for the Arizona Cardinals, the Houston Texans, the Green Bay Packers and is currently signed to the Chicago Bears.

How Did Simone Biles Meet Jonathan Owens?

In 2019, Simone was appointed to lead the Houston Texans out of the tunnel during one of their football games at NRG Stadium. In photos captured during that day, Jonathan could be seen in the background behind Simone.

“Okay how CRAZY is this photo. December 2019. Texans had me for homefield advantage & I lead the team out of the tunnel… but look whose behind me …… @jowens_3,” she captioned the post on Instagram. “God works in mysterious ways!”

In March 2020, Simone and Jonathan encountered each other on the dating app Raya.

“He would say I slid into his DMs,” she told Wall Street Journal Magazine. “I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi … and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later.”

The athletes made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020, sharing two photos together. During the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, Jonathan gave a shout-out to Simone on social media.

Courtesy of Simone Biles/Instagram

When Did Simone Biles Marry Jonathan Owens?

In February 2022, Simone and Jonathan announced that they had gotten engaged.

“THE EASIEST YES,” she captioned a post at the time. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3.”

One year later, the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed that she went on her bachelorette trip, sharing a snapshot of her beautifully decorated room and gifts.

The couple then obtained their marriage license in April 2023. They got married later that month.

Jonathan made headlines in December 2023 when he spoke about his marriage to Simone, when he called himself the “catch.”

“She messaged me on the app, like, ‘Hey,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s gotta be fake,’” he said during an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast. “I didn’t know who she was at the time, but the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of [Instagram] followers. So in my mind, I’m like, ‘OK, she’s got to be good.’”

“I always say that the men are the catch,” he added. “She did [pull me], though, because I was fighting it. … At the time, I was afraid to commit. I was like, ‘This is my third year [in the NFL], I’m trying … it’s kind of early,’ but, you know, it happens when you least expect it.”

Simone responded to the backlash her husband received for his comments in April 2024.

“That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that,” she said during an appearance on “Call Her Daddy.” “Because for me, it’s like, talk about me all you want, but don’t come for my family, never.”

“When he did that interview, I thought everything was OK,” she explained. “And then I go on Twitter and everybody’s like, ‘divorce this man. He’s mean.'”

“First of all, that interview had nothing to do with me,” she added. “It was all for him, so I think they were mad that he didn’t include me in the interview. But he has to have his moments, too, and I let him have it.”