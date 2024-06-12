Who Is Rob Lowe's Wife Sheryl Berkoff? Inside Their Marriage

Rob Lowe and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, are a match made in Hollywood heaven! The Unstable star and his spouse have been married for more than three decades.

Who Is Sheryl Berkoff?

Sheryl is a makeup artist and jewelry designer. She first met Rob on a blind date in 1983. But it wasn’t until six years later that they decided to start a relationship.

“I had met my now wife, Sheryl, and was attempting my first try at monogamy — which was not really in my nature at the time — and I wasn’t able to do it,” he told Haute Living in September 2014. “It made me examine how I was living my life. That led me to getting sober, which led me to changing my life — giving me everything I now have.”

The Parks and Recreation alum credited his wife for helping him through some difficult points in his life.

“Well, listen, we would never have been drawn to each other if she wasn’t a great sport and didn’t have amazing perspective, and she continues to have that to this day,” Rob told Entertainment Tonight in May 2021. “She’s very secure with herself, and that makes it easy for me to go about and do what I do, and sometimes my work calls me to hop into a bed and kiss a pretty girl.”

The couple walked down the aisle together in 1991. They celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary in July 2023.

“Today marks 32 years married to this beautiful, inspiring, nurturing, strong, industrious, sexy and wonderfully unique woman,” Rob captioned a photo of his wife on Instagram at the time. “I am SO grateful for the day she said she’d join me on our amazing life journey together. Happy Anniversary, Baby!!”

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Does Rob Lowe Have Kids?

Rob and Sheryl have two kids. They welcomed their first child together, son Matthew, in September 1993. In November 1995, their second son, John Owen, was born. Rob and his youngest child began starring together in the Netflix series Unstable in 2022.

“We get to hug and say ‘I love you’ in this show and we don’t get to do that a lot in real life,” John Owen told Variety in March 2023. “We have a great relationship, my dad and I, but we’re like best friends. So getting to play a father and son is like adding in that missing puzzle piece. He’s a great dad.”