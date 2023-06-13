The end of an era. Pat Sajak announced plans to leave Wheel of Fortune after season 41. Amid the news of his departure, many loyal viewers are wondering who will be taking his place on the program. Scroll below to find out more about his replacement.

Why Is Pat Sajak Leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

Pat was named the official host of Wheel of Fortune in 1981 after Chuck Woolery left the show. Vanna White stepped into the cohost role in 1982. For more than four decades, they have solidified their status as one of TV’s most iconic duos and have built a lifelong friendship.

On Monday, June 13, Pat announced that he was leaving the syndicated competition series.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all,” the beloved TV personality said in a statement to Closer.

Though he is stepping away from the hosting role, Pat will still have some involvement in the series.

“As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season,” Suzanne Prete, Executive Vice President of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television told Closer amid Pat’s retirement announcement.

She continued, “Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family!”

Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Who Is Replacing Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

There are several guesses as to who will lead the series after Pat’s departure. Vanna is a top contender for the position. The letter-turner temporarily stepped into the lead hosting role in late 2019 when Pat underwent emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine. She did a fantastic job, earning the praise of fans on Twitter. Her decades of experience on television and huge fan base make her a likely candidate for the position.

No official replacement has been named but several other fans on Twitter have speculated that Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, could potentially win the hosting role. The youngest Sajak child currently serves as a social correspondent on Wheel of Fortune. Back when her dad was sick, Maggie stepped in as the letter-turner while Vanna took over the main hosting duties.

Another name thrown into the mix is Ryan Seacrest. According to a tweet shared by Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw, the American Idol host “has been talking to the producers of Wheel of Fortune.”

“Some sources say he’s the frontrunner,” the tweet continued. “Others say he is just one of many interested.”

While the show’s next host is still up in the air, one thing that is for certain is that Pat will be missed by millions of fans who tune in each week.