On Thursday, April 27, James Corden bid farewell to his talk show, The Late Late Show With James Corden, after eight years on CBS. The network plans for another huge late-night star to take over the timeslot with a new project. Scroll below for more details on who will be replacing James and his plans for the future.

Why Did James Corden End ‘The Late Late Show’?

James first announced plans to end The Late Late Show in April 2022. He assured fans that he would be doing one more season before walking away from the series.

“It’s been a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year],” he said in a statement to Deadline at the time. “I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then, I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

One year later, the London-born star reflected on making the huge career decision and what’s next for him.

“Change in your life comes with a huge amount of fear, professional, personal,” James told Entertainment Tonight in April 2023. “We’re going to move back to London, we’re going to put three kids into a new school. That in itself would be a lot to do, and then to walk away from what just has been the most magical experience I could have ever wished for … to, with intention, turn everything upside down, comes with a lot of fear.”

The Cats actor and his wife, Julia Carey, whom he wed in 2012, are parents of three kids, Carey, Charlotte and Max. While it was bittersweet to say goodbye to his successful show, James was excited to begin his next chapter with his family.

“All we’ve ever wanted is [to] just be a little bit of light and levity at the end of your day,” he told viewers during his final broadcast. “Thank you for letting me do this. Thank you for letting me into your home every night.”

Who Is Replacing James Corden on ‘The Late Late Show’?

The Late Late Show will not be returning to TV with a new host. In February 2023, CBS eyed a replacement to take over the timeslot that James once held. Per multiple outlets, a reboot of the series @midnight is in the works to occupy the 12:30 a.m. timeslot on the network. The show, set to be executive produced by Stephen Colbert, is an iteration of the original Comedy Central program that ran from 2013 to 2017 with host Chris Harwick. So far, Chris has not announced whether he will be returning for the reboot.