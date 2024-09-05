Rachael Ray has been a culinary icon for years, and fans have gotten to see a lot of the biggest supporter who has always been in her corner — her husband, John Cusimano.

Who Is Rachael Ray’s Husband John Cusimano?

John wears many hats when it comes to his job. He is a lawyer and a singer of the band The Cringe. In his Instagram bio, he said that he is also a “cocktail mixer for, and occasional TV cohost with my wife.”

In a post on Rachael’s website, John further explained his job after receiving frequent questions from fans.

“I used to practice in New York City as an entertainment lawyer, primarily in film,” he said. “Then I met this one, and now I only have one client and her name is Rachael Ray. So I just work on our businesses all the time.”

“Smartest thing I ever did was marry an entertainment lawyer. Saved me a bundle,” Rachael chimed in. “Entertainment licensing is what John does.”

The 30 Minute Meals host praised her husband for his musical talent.

“John is a musician. He wanted to go to Berklee College of Music and was accepted and he’s a terrific musician and he plays 57 different instruments,” she said. “But he went to law school because his parents told him cautiously that it’s better to have a trade. He really is a master of keyboards, every stringed instrument, he’s especially great with percussion.”

Jim Spellman/WireImage

How Did Rachael Ray and John Cusimano Meet?

Rachael and John first met when they were invited to a mutual friend’s birthday party, a February 2020 post on the TV personality’s website revealed.

“This person was a tall person, and she invited all of her ex-boyfriends and people she knew — and they were all tall,” John recalled. “And as you can see, we’re not all that tall. So I like to say we saw each other among a sea of knees.”

“That’s true,” Rachael added. “And we crossed a crowded room and started talking and we have talked every day since the night we met.”

The duo got married in 2005. In September 2015, they decided to renew their wedding vows in Italy.

“All I want for a 10th anniversary is to bring everyone that I love with us, and [John] has always been very supportive of that, so for 10 years, we brought everybody on our anniversary together,” she told HuffPost at the time. “We just wanted to really have that moment where we were all celebrating each other and the fact that we’d all been together for so long, and it was great. It was amazing.”

Now, he’s become a staple on her many TV shows, attends red carpet appearances and makes appearances quite frequently on his wife’s Instagram account.

Does Rachael Ray Have Kids?

Rachael does not have any kids, something she has spoken out about a number of times in the past.

“I don’t have time,” she told People in May 2007. “I work too much to be an appropriate parent. I feel like a bad mom to my dog some days because I’m just not here enough. I just feel like I would do a bad job if I actually took the time to literally give birth to a kid right now and try and juggle everything I’m doing.”

She further explained her decision not to have children during an episode of ABC’s Nightline in 2009.

“I think that I’m 40 years old, and I have an enormous amount of hours that have to be dedicated to work,” the Rachael Ray’s Tasty Travels host said. “For me personally, I would need more time to feel like I’d be a good mom to my own child. I feel like a borderline good mom to my dog. So I can’t imagine if it was a human baby. … I feel like it would be unfair, not only to the child but to the people I work with.”