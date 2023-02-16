Each season of The Masked Singer is full of anticipation as fans wait to see which celebrities are under the colorful masks. Viewers of the show were blown away by Medusa during the season 9 premiere on February 16. Keep scrolling to find out which powerhouse singer might be secretly competing on the show.

What Were Medusa’s Clues on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Medusa dropped some huge hints in her clue package that helped give viewers a better idea of her identity.

“I grew up far from the spotlight, a dancer in the dark,” she said ahead of her performance. “And I never quite fit in. I mean, look at me. But fitting in was never something I really worried about. Because I knew early on, I was born to stand out.”

Michael Becker/FOX

Included in the clue package was a photo of Buckingham Palace, a heart-shaped tattoo with the words “True Love” written across it and a large chess piece.

“So, I did my own thing and ignored anyone who wanted me to conform,” she continued. “Embracing my oddities — snakes and all — has taken me far. From the Super Bowl to this very stage. That’s right, technically I’ve been here before. But this time I’m here to compete. And Masked Singer seems like the perfect stage for me. Because look around, it doesn’t get much weirder than this.”

Viewers were also given additional clues, including a DVD case with “Medusa: Snakes on the Astral Plane” written across the cover. There was also another huge hint in the form of a note that read “$340 Million Sold!”

Who Were the Judges’ Guesses for Medusa on ‘The Masked Singer’?

The masked vocalist performed a stunning rendition of Billie Eilish‘s “Happier Than Ever” that had the audience up on their feet. Judges Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger were stumped when it came to piecing the clues together to figure out which celebrity was under the mask. Jenny threw Ellie Goulding’s name into the mix while Ken left the audience shocked with his guess of Meghan Markle.

Nicole was definitely on the right track when she brought up English singers like Jessie J and Lorde due to the clues alluding to being from overseas. Robin agreed that Lorde could be under the mask. Still, fans online were quick to piece the puzzle together after hearing Medusa sing for the second time during the battle part of the episode where she performed Rihanna’s “Diamonds.”

Who Is Medusa on ‘The Masked Singer’?

The general consensus among fans of the show is that singer Bishop Briggs is the celebrity underneath the Medusa mask. The chess piece in the clue package was an ode to her name, as that piece is referred to as the bishop. All of the clues about England also led fans to guess the London-born songstress is under the mask.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

As for the other hints about her identity, one of her songs was featured in a Super Bowl commercial and the tattoo in the clue package was a nod to her song “Tattooed on My Heart.” Her hit “River” was sung by the Queen of Harts in season 6 of the show. She also had a song on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack which she referenced during her post-performance interview with host Nick Cannon where she said, “Success comes in the grayest of places.”