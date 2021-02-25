Mark Ruffalo’s Wife Sunrise Coigney Is His ‘Hero’! Learn All About the Actress and Mom of 3

Behind every strong man is a strong woman, and that famous saying applies to Mark Ruffalo and his spouse, Sunrise Coigney. The 13 Going on 30 actor’s longtime love is an actress, a wonderful mom and his “hero,” as he often refers to her in posts on social media.

Mark has been living a life of bliss with Sunrise, who also goes by Sunny, since they met in 1998. The two crossed paths during a one-in-a-million encounter on the streets, he told The Guardian, and at the time, Mark was struggling in his career as an actor. However, everything changed when he “met [his] wife.”

“I was living in a dump and didn’t even have a driver’s license or a credit card,” he exclusively recalled to Closer Weekly in 2014. “She thought I was a mess … but she believed in me and kept encouraging me. I don’t know if I would have made it without her.”

Because Mark knew he had his dream girl right in front of him, he made sure to lock things down with Sunny. The two tied the knot after nearly two years together in 2000, and in June 2001, they welcomed their first child, Keen. The Avengers alum and the In the Cut actress expanded their family with the birth of their daughter Bella in April 2005, followed by their youngest, Odette, in October 2007.

As Mark experienced the joys of marriage and fatherhood, he juggled his now-award-winning career, starring in hits like 2005’s Just Like Heaven, 2004’s 13 Going on 30, 2010’s Shutter Island and the long-running Avengers franchise. Sunny also had her own gigs throughout the years, but her main focus was being there for her family.

Though Mark considers himself to be a “very hands-on father,” he told IndieWire in 2015, he gives credit to Sunny for “holding it all together.” While paying tribute to the blonde beauty in honor of Mother’s Day in May 2020, the Emmy recipient praised his wife for being a “fierce advocate for her kids.”

“To My Hero. Always on point no matter how tough it gets,” he gushed. “It isn’t easy being a Mom and one day a year isn’t close to enough to celebrate how much work it is and how grateful we should be. We love you, SunnyMom. Thank you for all you do.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Sunny!