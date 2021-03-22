Mark Harmon and his wife, Pam Dawber, are the definition of relationship goals. The NCIS star and the Mork and Mindy actress have been in love since the 1980s, and their long-term romance gets stronger every day.

“They’re both appreciative to have found each other — they know how treacherous Hollywood marriages can be,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly in November 2018. “They have gratitude, appreciation for each other and steadiness.”

The Summer School actor is especially thankful to have Pam by his side. “He thinks she’s the smartest, best person he knows — he takes her seriously,” the source added. “Mark truly adores her.”

Mark and Pam’s relationship dates back to the mid-’80s when they were introduced by a mutual friend. From the moment they started dating, the two were extremely tight-lipped about their romance. “We’re not trying to keep something secret,” Pam told People while the two were still engaged, “but if you don’t want it totally exploited by the press, you have to.”

After exchanging vows in March 1987, Mark and Pam started their family when their first child, Sean Harmon, was born the following year in April 1988. Their second son, Ty Harmon, arrived four years later in June 1992. At the time they had their kids, Pam took a step back from her Hollywood career.

“I had children and it was like, ‘I’m not going to chase this fame thing,’” the doting mom told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “I wanted to drive my kids to school. I wanted to be there for their birthdays and bring cupcakes and doughnuts. And I was very happy to do it.”

The adorable lovebirds prioritized parenthood because they did not want Sean and Ty to “succumb to what many celebrities’ kids do: drugs, alcohol, and partying,” the insider told Closer. “They felt they had to be strict … and it worked — their kids are terrific.”

In addition to raising successful sons, Mark and his leading lady have done a fabulous job maintaining their strong bond. A friend of the two told Closer that the secret to their unbreakable relationship is being a “truly solid, no-drama couple.”

“They are best friends who respect and are truly devoted to each other,” the pal shared in March 2019, noting the pair complement each other. “Pam is more outgoing than Mark, who’s shier, but they are both similar in their priorities. They don’t argue a lot, they love their quiet and value hard work and honesty. They are truly decent people.”

