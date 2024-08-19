Who Is Julie Bowen's Ex-Husband Scott Phillips? Inside Divorce

Modern Family fans were shocked in 2018 when Julie Bowen filed for divorce from her husband, Scott Phillips, after 13 years of marriage.

Who Is Scott Phillips?

Julie married Scott, a real estate investor, in 2004. She began portraying Claire Dunphy on Modern Family in 2009, earning multiple awards and the love from fans all over the world. Over the years, Scott appeared with Julie at many award shows and red carpet events.

Julie explained why he did not accompany her to the Emmys in 2016.

“We just had our anniversary on the day of the Emmys, which was hilarious,” she told People. “He’s come every year, he’s been so supportive and this year he was playing in a tennis tournament and I wasn’t nominated as an individual so I said, ‘What do you want to do on our anniversary?’ I mean it’s such an honor to be nominated and to go, but it’s tough to be a purse holder.”

In February 2018, People reported that the pair had separated. Just a few days later, TMZ reported that Julie had filed for divorce from Scott. Their divorce was finalized in September 2018, after agreeing to split their $25.3 million evenly down the middle.

In November 2022, Julie appeared during an episode of the “Quitters” podcast to talk about her sexuality.

“I’m straight. I’ve always been straight. I was in love with a woman for a while but she didn’t love me back,” she said. “She liked women, but she didn’t like me in that way.”

“It never really took off so I never really had to challenge my concept of my sexuality,” Julie added.

Does Julie Bowen Have Kids?

Julie and Scott welcomed three kids during their marriage: son Oliver and twins John and Gustav. She reflected on her relationship with her ex-husband after their divorce was finalized.

“Do you know what divorce in the state of California is?” she told Us Weekly in January 2020 while opening up about the end of Modern Family. “I love working and I joke about that and I’m actually very good friends with my ex-husband and he knows very well. Like, I would work, no matter what, I would work.”

She also dished on coparenting her three boys with Scott.

“My kids are good and that’s all that matters, you know?” she told Us Weekly in November 2018.

When asked if she was dating anyone post-divorce, Julie told People, “No. No. Nah, I’m seeing three boys,” adding, “And they’re terrible dates. They never pay, and they always just stiff me.”

“They’re great. They’re really great, but they’re teenagers, so it’s mostly grunting, and it’s mostly grunting and selling soap, because I’m doing JB Skrub, which is my tween and teen boys skincare line,” she said.

Julie also confessed that she “shares clothes” with her kids “all the time.”

“They’re 14-year-old boys. I love their clothes. High tops and baggy khakis, hell yes,” she told the outlet, also revealing how Modern Family costar Sofía Vergara influenced her new style. “Sofía is somebody that always has inspired me and given me the courage to get in a dress and stand up and say, ‘It is OK to be a female.’ It does not reveal a weakness, and it’s okay to be embracing that.”