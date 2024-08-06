Who Is Julia Roberts' Ex-Husband? Meet Singer Lyle Lovett

Before walking down the aisle with her second husband, Danny Moder, Julia Roberts was married to Lyle Lovett in the ’90s. But ultimately, their union was rather short-lived.

Who Is Lyle Lovett?

Lyle is a singer known for songs like “Cowboy Man,” “If I Had a Boat,” “She’s No Lady” and more. His music career, which began in the ‘80s, earned him four Grammy Awards. The Texas native released his most recent album, 12th of June, in 2022.

In addition to music, Lyle also made more than two dozen acting appearances over the years. He appeared in Robert Altman’s 1992 film The Player alongside Julia. However, they had not yet begun dating at that time.

It was in May 1993 that they crossed paths again while she was filming The Pelican Brief.

“It felt extraordinary,” he told People of their relationship in December 1993. “It just felt right. But I didn’t want to actually think it out loud, or even to myself, because of her being who she is. I knew I really liked this person. But I thought, ‘Don’t be stupid. She’s Julia Roberts.’”

The vocalist also acted in Blue Bloods, Big Sky, The Bridge, Mad About You and more since finding fame.

When Did Julia Roberts Marry Lyle Lovett?

In June 1993, Julia wed Lyle after less than a month of dating. They publicly announced their union later that night at one of his concerts in Indiana, with Julia being brought out onto the stage by Lyle, and him telling the crowd, “Welcome to the happiest day of my life.”

Lyle reflected on not spending a whole lot of time with Julia before their nuptials.

“We’ve never gone more than a week without seeing each other since we got married,” he said. “But before that we’d never spent more than seven days together.”

When Did Julia Roberts and Lyle Lovett Split?

In March 1995, Julia and Lyle announced that they were divorcing.

“We remain close and in great support of one another,” they said in a statement at the time, per The Washington Post.

“It’s actually ridiculously amicable,” she later told the Los Angeles Times of their split. “You’d think people who could be that nice to each other would probably be a couple, but it just sort of wasn’t the way it was intended to be. We found our little niche and then overstepped it a little bit. In fact, I think it can just as often be the weaker choice to stay.”

Julia Roberts Married Danny Moder

Seven years after her divorce from Lyle, Julia married Danny. She met the cinematographer in 2000 on the set of The Mexican. They welcomed twins Phinneas and Hazel in 2004 and son Henry in 2007.

After selling their San Francisco mansion in 2023 and reports that the pair were “living separate lives,” the couple have been determined to save their marriage. They attended Wimbledon together in July 2024.

“Time together is a big priority again,” an insider told Closer after the couple’s rare public appearance. “They want to take more romantic trips together, and Wimbledon was a really great start.”