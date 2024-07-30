Christina Hall and Josh Hall’s relationship ended in July 2024 and fans have been desperate to know what went wrong. The Christina on the Coast host broke her silence on the demise of their nearly three-year marriage.

Who Is Josh Hall?

Josh is a realtor who worked at Spyglass Realty. In his bio on the company’s website, Josh shared that he bought a home in Texas in 2017 after “visiting and falling in love with its beauty.”

“I just could not leave without buying a home of my own in this little slice of heaven,” he said, per multiple outlets. “I was actually born not too far from Austin, at Fort Hood Army base, where my father was stationed.”

Prior to his career in real estate, Josh was a police officer in Southern California for 16 years. He revealed that his career “was cut short due to injuries sustained in the line of duty and ultimately leading to an early retirement, I took great pride in helping people with everyday difficulties and putting them at ease.”

His Family Is Full of Famous Faces

Some may have recognized Josh’s sister Stacie Adams in photos posted on social media. She previously appeared on The Hills as a bartender, as well as having appearances in Vanderpump Rules, Kendra on Top and Christina in the Country.

Josh’s other sister Jessica Carlson was a Playboy model and made appearances on Kendra Wilkinson‘s reality series over the years. She currently hosts the “Flashbacks” podcast with Bachelor alum DeAnna Pappas.

Courtesy of Josh Hall/Instagram

When Did Christina and Josh Start Dating?

Christina and Josh quietly began dating in March 2021. They had initially met at a real estate conference years prior. They announced their engagement in September 2021 and secretly got married the following month.

The HGTV personality didn’t reveal any details about tying the knot until April 2022. She also filed paperwork to change her last name to Hall.

From her previous marriage to her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, Christina is a mom to kids Taylor and Brayden. She also welcomed son Hudson with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

Josh was also previously married to Chelsea Hall, whom he separated from in February 2021. The former police officer filed for divorce one month later. Their divorce was finalized in May 2021.

Why Did Christina Hall and Josh Hall Split?

On July 15, 2024, Josh filed for divorce from Christina, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. He listed their date of marriage as October 6, 2021, and their date of separation as July 8, 2024.

Christina also filed for divorce, listing their date of separation as July 7. She then deleted most photos with her estranged husband from her Instagram account.

After their shocking split, a source opened up to Closer about what went wrong in their relationship.

“Apparently, it wasn’t anything dramatic, like cheating, they just weren’t seeing eye to eye anymore. It’s been going on for a while,” the insider said.

“They just started drifting apart, and the farther they drifted, the more they realized that the spark was gone,” the source added. “Eventually, they both realized that nothing was going to change, that’s when they decided to end it.”

Christina shared a statement in her Instagram Stories after news of her shocking split broke.

“Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of ‘how I was blind-sided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch,” she wrote. “Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be.”

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” her statement continued. “An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you – but ‘still i rise.’”

“For those that aren’t aware … divorces do not happen overnight & there is always a breaking point. This one is personal,” she said.