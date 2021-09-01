Jerry O’Connell and His Wife Love to ‘Laugh’ Together! Meet the TV Star’s Spouse Rebecca Romijn

Jerry O’Connell has starred in his fair share of comedic films like Kangaroo Jack, Scream 2, Tomcats and others. Nothing makes the Talk host giggle more, however, than his beautiful wife of nearly 15 years, Rebecca Romijn.

“She makes me laugh a lot. We just laugh all the time,” Jerry exclusively shared with Closer in January 2018, saying even arguments can’t stop the two from cracking a smile. “When we do get into fights, we just really want to get ready to laugh!”

The Stand by Me alum and his blonde beauty have been a couple since 2004, having met “at a party” in Vegas at the time Rebecca was scouting for her documentary Wet Dreams. “We told him what we were doing and he was like, ‘You’re making a documentary out of this? I want to be the boom operator!’ He was totally game,” the producer and actress once told People.

Just a year after crossing paths and falling in love, Jerry made Rebecca his fiancée when he proposed in New York City in September 2005. The lovebirds later said “I do” during a “perfect celebration” in July 2007. “Jerry and I couldn’t be happier,” the X-Men actress gushed to People at the time.

More than a year after exchanging vows, the Sliders star and the Femme Fatale actress became parents when Rebecca gave birth to their twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie, on December 28, 2008. The doting mom’s rep confirmed the news, telling People, “Mother, father and both girls are all home and doing well.”

Since welcoming their girls, Jerry and Rebecca are over the moon about their beautiful family. Speaking with Closer in an August 2020 interview, the devoted dad said the most important lesson Dolly and Charlie have taught him so far is to be “more patient.”

“I will say this – I was not expecting I would have to spend as much time with my children when I had kids,” Jerry joked about time in lockdown amid COVID-19. “I didn’t know that this pandemic thing was going to mean that I had to be with my children all the time. They didn’t tell me about that.”

Regardless of how much Jerry adores his role as a dad, he said he doesn’t foresee the duo welcoming more kids. “I don’t think that’s happening. That has to be a group decision. I will say this, our kids are [nine] and I would not mind having a baby around,” he told Closer in 2018. “When I see a little baby I really get that baby itch. They are so cute, but I just don’t see it happening.”

