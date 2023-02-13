Since Celebrity Jeopardy! crowned its newest champion, Ike Barinholtz, viewers have been curious to know more about him. The Neighbors actor defeated an impressive roster of celebrity contestants before walking away with $1 million to donate to the charity of his choice, Pacific Clinics. Scroll below to learn more about the game show winner, including his career, family and net worth.

Who Is ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Winner Ike Barinholtz?

Ike competed on the game show against 26 other stars like Simu Liu, B.J. Novak, Ray Romano and Aisha Tyler. The 13-episode tournament began in September 2022, with groups of celebrities facing off by answering a series of questions about history, show business and more.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

In the end, Ike battled Wil Wheaton and Patton Oswalt to walk away with the top prize during the February 2023 finale. Perhaps the most incredible part of his historic win is that he bested Patton by only $1 after they were neck and neck through the entire tournament.

“When I first saw the list of [other contestants], there were a couple of names that I was like, ‘Oh, they’ll definitely be challenging,’ and Patton was absolutely one of them,” Ike admitted during a February 2023 interview with The Daily Beast. “I was like, ‘Oh, man, if I have to play Patton, that’s going to be tough, because he is very, very, very good.’”

The trivia expert began his career as a comedian, finding a home on the sketch comedy series MADtv in the early 2000s. He made appearances in Rita Rocks, Eastbound & Down, The League and more as well as writing and starring in the series The Mindy Project from 2012 to 2017. In the years that followed, Ike landed acting and voiceover roles in Mapleworth Murders, Bless the Harts, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Chicago Party Aunt.

What Is Ike Barinholtz’s Net Worth?

Ike has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Ike Barinholtz Married?

The TV producer is married to his wife, Erica Hanson. The pair welcomed three daughters together, Foster, Payton and a third girl born in April 2018. He revealed the arrival of his youngest child at the premiere of the movie Blockers.

“This is my third, so there’s no more surprises,” he joked about fatherhood to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the time. “There’s only breast milk and poop, that’s all there is.”