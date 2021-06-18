Dwight Yoakam is one dedicated spouse and dad! Thanks to his marriage with his wife, Emily Joyce, the country music star has turned into the ultimate family man.

Though Dwight and Emily have only been married for more than a year, Dwight and the Nebraska native have been a couple for more than a decade, having first started dating in 2010. At the time the lovebirds announced their marriage was official in May 2020, the “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere” artist and Emily revealed they had “been engaged for several years.”

“Dwight Yoakam and Emily Joyce were married in March just prior to the quarantine in a private ceremony at St Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, CA. At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world, there are still happy moments,” read a statement via Instagram. “In the face of shutdowns and social-distancing requirements, love prevailed, and the less than ten attendees were seated at least six feet from one another. This belated announcement was withheld out of respect to so many people affected by and on the front lines of this pandemic.”

A little more than two months after announcing their nuptials, Dwight and his blonde beauty surprised the world when they shared the news of their son’s birth. Alongside two photos of Emily and Dwight “headed for the hospital,” the proud parents marveled over their newborn’s arrival.

Courtesy of Dwight Yoakam/Instagram

“With great joy and happiness, Dwight and Emily announce the birth this past Sunday of their new baby boy. Dalton Loren Yoakam,” the statement read, revealing Dalton was born on August 16 at 9:19 a.m.

Since Dalton’s birth, Dwight and Emily have kept a tight lip on their family of three, which doesn’t come as surprise as the “Fast as You” has always been private in terms of his personal life. Prior to falling in love with Emily, Dwight was romantically linked to famous actresses like Karen Duffy, Sharon Stone and Bridget Fonda, as well as fellow country singer Wynonna Judd. But because of his nature to stay out of the spotlight, he did a good job at keeping his relationships on the down-low.

To learn everything there is to know about Dwight’s wife, Emily, keep scrolling!

Where Is Emily From?

Though the couple lives in Los Angeles now, Emily is originally born and raised in Nebraska, according to reports.

What Does Emily Do?

Per her Instagram, Emily is a professional photographer, who owns her own photography business called Emily Joyce Photography. Country Fancast reported Emily also works as a photographer on Dwight’s SiriusXM channel, snapping photos of his guests in the studio.

Does Emily Have Other Kids?

Emily became a mom when she gave birth to the pair’s only child, Dalton, in August 2020. Aside from having no previous children, she’s only walked down the aisle once, with Dwight.

Does Emily Influence Dwight’s Music?

The answer appears to be yes! While announcing Dalton’s birth, the couple pointed out how the star wrote a song for his spouse. “Like the lyric from the song ‘Waterfall’ that Dwight wrote for Emily on his 3 Pears album says … babies get born even in a … pandemic lockdown,” read part of the statement.