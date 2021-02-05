Christopher Plummer‘s memorable career is making headlines following his heartbreaking death, but it’s important to remember the lovely lady he had by his side throughout all those years. The late Sound of Music star was married to his third wife, Elaine Taylor, for more than five decades.

Christopher and Elaine’s romance goes all the way back to the late 1960s. Per The Sun, the lovebirds first crossed paths on the set of 1969’s Lock Up Your Daughters. They married the following year in 1970.

Over the years, the beloved actor and the Anniversary actress enjoyed countless memories together. In addition to stepping out at Hollywood events and movie premieres, the adorable duo preferred to spend time at home. “[Elaine is] a terrific cook,” Christopher exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in December 2020. “[Elaine] knows how to cook organic food fantastically. It’s delicious and hardly any calories.”

Sadly, Christopher died at age 91 in February 2021. According to a statement from his longtime friend and manager and manager Lou Pitt, the Oscar winner died by his wife’s side at their home in Connecticut.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words,” the statement read, Deadline reported. “He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

Who is Elaine?

Elaine was born on October 17, 1943, in the U.K. According to reports, she was raised by her parents in Hertfordshire, England.

What Does Elaine Do for Work?

Like her hubby, Elaine also established a career in Hollywood. Per IMDb, she has credits in 1967’s Casino Royale, 1968’s Diamonds for Breakfast, 1972’s The Organization and 1988’s Sharing Richard. Her latest part was in Till Death Us Do Part back in 1992.

Was Elaine Previously Married?

Elaine was never married before Christopher, which makes the Hollywood alum her only husband. Christopher, on the other hand, walked down the aisle twice before he met Elaine.

The Knives Out actor was married to his first wife, Tammy Grimes, from 1956 to 1960, as well as his second spouse, Patricia Lewis, from 1962 to 1967.

Does Elaine Have Any Kids?

Elaine and Christopher were married for more than 50 years, but they never welcomed any children together. Instead, Elaine filled in as a stepmom to his only daughter, Amanda, whom he welcomed in March 1957. The All the Money in the World alum shared his child with his first wife, Tammy.