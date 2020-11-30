Catherine O’Hara is one of Hollywood’s most critically acclaimed stars, but her husband, Bo Welch, is also very famous in his own right. Like the beloved Schitt’s Creek actress, the American production designer has made quite the name for himself in showbiz.

Catherine and Bo’s relationship first began in the late ’80s when they met on the set of 1988’s Beetlejuice. The blonde beauty was starring as character Delia Deetz, while Bo was working as a production designer for the film.

At the time, Catherine was smitten by Bo because she found him “very attractive,” she sweetly told the New Yorker in January 2019. “He finally asked me out. We went on location at the end of the movie, and we started dating.”

The A Mighty Wind actress and the Cat in the Hat director hit it off and it wasn’t long before Catherine packed her bags and “moved to Los Angeles to be with him.” Aside from further pursuing her acting career, the Emmy Award winner said she moved to Hollywood “for love.”

Throughout the late ’80s and early ’90s, Catherine and Bo juggled their romance while rising in the showbiz ranks. The Best in Show actress appeared in hit series and films, including Home Alone, There Goes the Neighborhood and The Nightmare Before Christmas, while Bo worked as a designer on Tim Burton classics like Edward Scissorhands and Batman Returns.

In 1992, the Second City Television actress and the handsome hunk tied the knot. They later became the proud parents of their two kids, Matthew Welch and Luke Welch.

Catherine and Bo have attended a handful of events together over the years, including appearances at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and more, but it’s not often for them to put their love on full display. Considering neither has social media, fans are unable to get glimpses inside their relationship with cute photos and tributes on Instagram.

Even though it’s rare to catch the longtime lovebirds sharing an intimate moment, there’s no doubt Catherine and Bo’s marriage is as strong as can be.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Catherine’s husband, Bo!