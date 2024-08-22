Cameron Mathison shocked his fans when he announced his split from wife Vanessa Mathison in July 2024 after 22 years of marriage. Closer takes a deeper look inside their relationship and breakup.

Who Is Cameron Mathison’s Estranged Wife?

Cameron and Vanessa got married in July 2002. They initially met at a gym in 1998 and officially began dating the following year.

Vanessa has been modeling for many years, and also earned some acting experience from Ally McBeal and episodes of General Hospital. She did take a brief hiatus from modeling after having kids.

“I haven’t modeled since I got pregnant with Leila, so it’s been just over two years. No plans to go back,” she said in 2008. “I did it for 18 years, I enjoyed it so much and I had so many opportunities to travel that I would have never had and met wonderful people, but I think 18 years is long enough.”

Then, Vanessa revealed in 2018 that she was “back at it,” posting some modeling shots on Instagram and tagging L.A. models.

Do Cameron and Vanessa Mathison Have Kids?

Cameron and Vanessa have two children. Their first child, son Lucas, arrived in 2003. Their daughter, Leila, was born in 2006.

Michael Tran/Getty Images

Cameron Mathison Talked About His Marriage Before Split

Just one week before announcing his split from Vanessa, Cameron opened up about their marriage while promoting his show Beat the Bridge.

“It’s like a new chapter for everybody in our life. We’re just trying to figure it all out,” the General Hospital actor told Us Weekly in July 2024. “But she’s really on a self-exploratory kind of phase right now, doing a lot of really cool stuff for her. And she’s learned the bass and she’s back to her modeling days and she’s traveling and doing things, and I’m really encouraging that. And yeah, we’re just trying to figure it all out.”

Cameron Mathison Announced His Split From Vanessa

Cameron announced his split from Vanessa in a statement posted on Instagram at the end of July 2024.

“After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways. We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together,” the statement said. “Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them. We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition.”

An insider told Closer in August 2024 that Vanessa “doesn’t wish him any ill will.”

“If it wasn’t for the kids, they might have broken up many years ago,” the source said. “Cameron always had a wandering eye for the ladies, and the two have been going their separate ways for a year.

A few days after publicly revealing their split, Cameron shared a reflective post on Instagram about looking ahead to the future.

“With the right mindset and guidance… pain, grief, confusion, fear, and disbelief… can all be our best teachers,” he captioned an August 2024 Instagram post. “Grateful for all the beautiful things in my life, as well as for the challenges and difficulties. I don’t know what this next chapter holds for me, but I’m approaching it with gratitude, acceptance, and the determination to be positive and to benefit others every chance I get.”

The All My Chidren alum was seen out in L.A. grabbing lunch with Aubree Knight. But a source told Us Weekly the pair are “just friends.”