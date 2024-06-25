Who Is Brooke Mueller's Ex-Husband? Inside Charlie Sheen Divorce

Brooke Mueller was married to Charlie Sheen from 2008 to 2011, and their messy divorce and child custody battle played out in the public eye over the years.

Who Is Charlie Sheen’s Ex-Wife Brooke Mueller?

Brooke is a TV personality who previously appeared as a correspondent on Extra and Entertainment Tonight during her relationship with Charlie. She also earned acting credits in USA High, Witchouse, Strictly Sexual and Super Heroes: The Movie.

Inside Charlie Sheen’s Marriage History

Charlie and Brooke met through mutual friend Rebecca Gayheart. They got engaged in 2007 and got married one year later. Their union marked Charlie’s third time down the aisle, as he was married to his first wife, Donna Peele, from 1995 to 1996 and to his second wife, Denise Richards, from 2002 to 2006.

How Many Kids Does Charlie Sheen Have?

Charlie has five kids. The Two and a Half Men actor welcomed daughter Cassandra Jade Estevez with high school girlfriend Paula Profit in 1984. He became a grandfather to Cassandra’s daughter, Luna Huffman, with husband Casey Huffman in 2013.

From his marriage to Denise, Charlie became a dad to daughters Sami and Lola. He welcomed twin boys Max and Bob during his marriage to Brooke.

Why Did Brooke Mueller and Charlie Sheen Split?

On Christmas Day in 2009, Charlie was arrested in Aspen, Colorado, on charges of second-degree assault and menacing and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief. He posted an $8,500 bond and was released from jail later that day.

In August 2010, Charlie pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in exchange for the withdrawal of the felony menacing charge and the criminal mischief charge in an Aspen court. He was sentenced to 30 days in a rehabilitation center, 30 days of probation and 36 hours of domestic violence counseling.

On November 1, 2010, Charlie filed for divorce from Brooke, citing their date of separation as Christmas Day 2009. In February 2011, the former couple reached a divorce settlement, with Brooke gaining primary physical custody of the twins.

In May 2013, Bob and Max were removed from their mother’s home by the Los Angeles Child and Family Services due to an “unsafe environment,” Us Weekly reported at the time. The kids went to temporarily live with Denise as Brooke checked into rehab. Bob and Max later returned to their mother’s care in December 2014.

Brooke checked herself into a trauma center in August 2019 after years of substance abuse and mental health issues. Max and Bob were placed in the care of their grandparents during that time period, Us Weekly reported.

In January 2024, Charlie was granted an emergency order that would give him sole custody of the twins “in the event Brooke tests positive for drugs or alcohol … or otherwise relapses,” according to documents obtained by Page Six.

Charlie Sheen Spoke Out After Matthew Perry’s Death

On October 28, 2023, Matthew Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home. His autopsy report listed “acute effects of ketamine” as his cause of death. Charlie spoke out two months later about the Friends actor’s passing.

“I felt something similar when he died about, wow, you could easily be reading about me instead. That was really sad when that happened,” he told Deadline in December 2023. “I just read his book. About six weeks ago, and I read it in a day. No kidding. Yeah, I turned off my phone. It was so instantly accessible and engaging that I just said, this is all I want to do today. I just stayed in it, and it wasn’t like I finished at 2 in the morning. I finished at 8:15.”

Inside Matthew Perry’s Death Investigation

In June 2024, a source confirmed to In Touch that Brooke had been questioned by cops amid an investigation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Services surrounding Perry’s death.

“They have basically been on the hunt for Matthew’s killer,” the source said. “She’s a celebrity in her own right, and they met in rehab. They formed an unexpected friendship.”

While Perry received a ketamine infusion therapy treatment a week-and-a-half before his death, the medical examiner determined that the amount of the fast-metabolizing drug in his system at the time of his death “could not be from that infusion therapy.” Investigators now believe Perry got the fatal dose of ketamine from someone else, per the source.

“It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that,” the source added. “She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation.”