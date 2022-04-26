Food Network chef Bobby Flay has met his perfect match! The Beat Bobby Flay star was introduced to his girlfriend, Christina Pérez, in late 2020. The pair have since gone public with their relationship and shared sweet glimpses of their romance on social media.

Christina is the senior content manager and creative director of Miss Grass, a company that sells various THC and CBD products. She has previously written for Vogue, Condé Nast, GQ, Architectural Digest, Glamour and more, according to the company’s official website. The Wisconsin native studied fashion illustration and design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

Courtesy of Christina Perez/Instagram

In addition to becoming a journalist and leading the company, Christina traveled the globe as a model, working everywhere from Japan to France and Italy. She was introduced to Bobby through mutual friends and the pair hit it off. They stepped out together at the Breeders’ Cup World Championship in November 2021. His horse, Pizza Bianca, finished the race in first place.

“Winning a Breeders’ Cup Race is obviously a dream come true, but to be able to share it with your family, my daughter, my girlfriend, my business partner,” Bobby told reporters after the race, per Page Six. “All the people I love so much are here today to cheer me on and cheer on Pizza Bianca.”

The Boy Meets Grill star was married three times before meeting Christina. Bobby married chef Debra Ponzek in 1991. The couple divorced two years later. He and his second wife, Kate Connelly, welcomed one child together, daughter Sophie, during their marriage which lasted from 1995 to 1998. He wed actress Stephanie March in 2005 and the pair divorced 10 years later. The television personality, who was last linked to Heléne Yorke in 2019, has a whole new perspective on love after meeting Christina.

“She’s so lovely. I’m really happy to have met her,” Bobby told People in December 2021. “My life is so crazy hectic, and she’s always the light at the end of the day for me.”

That month, Christina joined her beau in the kitchen to make one of her favorite family recipes, Empanada Asturiana. She documented the cooking experience in her Instagram Stories. The brunette beauty has had a lot of influence on Bobby’s cooking methods and recipes since they met.

“I might cook some Puerto Rican food on Christmas Day,” he said at the time. “She’s half Puerto Rican and I love those flavors and that cuisine, so I want to make sure she feels represented at Christmas.”