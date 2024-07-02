Who Is Alyssa Farah Griffin's Husband Justin Griffin?

The View cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin has made some rare comments on the show about her marriage to her husband, Justin Griffin. The couple tied the knot in November 2021.

Who Is Justin Griffin?

Justin attended Clark University in 2009, where he played baseball. Currently, he works as a business communications consultant. Most recently, he became a board member at MassVentures, a venture capital firm that funds early stage startups in the Massachusetts area. Justin also is the principal at Merrimack Potomac + Charles, an advisory firm on the East Coast.

Alyssa Farah Griffin Has Discussed Her Marriage on ‘The View’

Alyssa revealed that she and Justin once broke up when they were dating, but she had a unique tactic to get him back – posting a sexy photo on social media.

“I love a good thirst trap,” the political commentator said during an episode of The View in February 2023. “My husband and I went on one brief hiatus a few months into dating, we were doing long distance. He broke up with me. I was devastated. But how do you get him back? Post a sexy beachside photo.”

“He was calling me the next day, and we were back together within a few days,” she added.

After tying the knot in 2021, Alyssa made a confession about married life during an episode of the talk show.

“I’m guilty of a tit-for-that relationship, where you start listing off everything you did that day to prove you were more busy than the other person,” she said in October 2023.

Some of her costars were shocked by the remark, including Sara Haines, who said, “That’s not healthy!”

“I actually said to my husband: ‘Did you host a nationally televised show today?’” Alyssa continued. “My poor husband was like: ‘What?’ I’m a nightmare.”

Courtesy of Alyssa Farah Griffin/Instagram

Does Alyssa Farah Griffin Have Kids?

Alyssa and Justin do not have any children. In September 2023, Whoopi Goldberg asked Alyssa if she was pregnant during a live broadcast on The View.

“No!” Alyssa said in response. “Oh my god! You can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here, who’s been dying for me to get pregnant!”

“Why, do I look pregnant?” she asked Whoopi, to which the Sister Act star replied, “Yes, I just got a vibe. I’m so sorry.”

“I’m very open to being pregnant soon,” Alyssa added. “I am not blessed to be pregnant yet. My husband and I are thinking about it.”

“I’ll take a test when I get home just to be sure,” the former White House advisor concluded at the end of the discussion.

Alyssa revealed Justin’s reaction to Whoopi’s question during an episode of The View’s “Behind the Table” podcast.

“He thought, ‘This is an excuse to make a baby tonight because we’ve got to prove Whoopi right!'” Alyssa told the show’s executive producer, Brian Teta, about her husband’s response. “My husband clearly used it as a way to drag me to the bedroom.”

She admitted that at first, she wasn’t sure how Justin would respond to Whoopi’s question.

“I was actually nervous that he was going to feel like too much of our public business was out there because I did share that we’re open to getting pregnant,” she said. “[But] he thought it was hilarious. He was flattered by it!”