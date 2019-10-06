On Sunday, October 6, Kate Middleton‘s brother, James Middleton, informed to the world that he and his girlfriend Alizee Thevenet were engaged to be married. However, now that it is officially, we have to know who exactly this wonderful woman is!

After being seen together in late 2018, the couple were said to be dating. Fast-forward to today and things have clearly accelerated! “She said OUI. Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news,” James, 32, wrote on Instagram alongside a lovely photo of the pair embracing each other.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the exciting announcement. “Congratulations! What a wonderful life You will have. Your kindness, sensitivity, generosity and spirit are a blessing to us all. What a natural beauty is she,” one person said. Another added, “You truly make a lovely couple. Be happy!” We are certain Alizee will always keep a smile on James’ face.

Who is she?

The 30-year-old French native grew up between six different countries — Chile, Indonesia, Belgium, England, Germany and of course, France.

What does her name mean?

Alizee’s father once told Daily Mail that his daughter’s name is a derivative of “Alize,” which is a tropical wind. “My daughter is named after my first love which is windsurfing and the Alize wind that fills the sails,” he told the outlet. So sweet!

What does she do?

Alizee has got quite the brain on her too — she has a Master’s degree in Investment and Finance from Queen Mary University of London. She is putting all that education to good use too, as she currently works in the financial industry.

Does she know the Middleton family?

Alizee is no stranger to the royal family — she and her love once went on a nice little vacation with James’ sister, Pippa Middleton, and her husband James Matthews. It also seems like Kate’s brother has met Alizee’s parents too.

“My daughter Alizee is very happy with James, they are very much in love,” Alizee’s father revealed earlier this year.

It is so great to hear just how much love there is between James and Alizee. We wish them nothing but the best!