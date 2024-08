Gwyneth Paltrow

One of his most high-profile romances came early on with Gwyneth Paltrow. They were initially linked in 1997 after sparking a connection at a dinner party. The following year, they costarred in 1998’s Shakespeare in Love. They decided to end their relationship in 1999 but rekindled the flame briefly while working on the film Bounce. They broke up for the final time in 2000.

“I think [my parents] appreciated how he’s super intelligent and he’s really, really talented and so funny, but he was not in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend. I think they were OK with the two of us not being together,” Gwyneth told Howard Stern during an interview in 2018 of her breakup from Ben.