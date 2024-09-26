On September 26, 2024, Hoda Kotb announced she was leaving Today, with many viewers wondering who will replace her in the show’s fourth hour to cohost with Jenna Bush Hager.

“I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new,” she said in a tearful announcement. “I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, ‘This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.’ And I thought it can’t get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on.”

Hoda will mark the end of her successful run on the program in early 2025. While no official replacement has been announced just yet, there are some top contenders to take over her role on Today With Hoda & Jenna.

Sheinelle Jones

Sheinelle Jones is already a fixture on Today, and has filled in for Hoda in the fourth hour on more than one occasion over the years. She definitely has what it takes to captivate the audience after decades of broadcasting experience.

Willie Geist

Willie Geist is also another fan favorite when it comes to the Today team. He has also filled in for Hoda on Today With Hoda & Jenna in the past. He has hosted Sunday Today With Willie Geist since 2016, and is rather charming.

Craig Melvin

Craig Melvin is already part of Today’s third hour, but we’re sure fans would love to see him take over Hoda’s spot in the show’s fourth hour with Jenna. He’s got the energy, charisma and personality to win the fourth hour viewers over.

Dylan Dreyer

Dylan Dreyer is also already part of Today’s third hour. She’s very likable, sweet and has a great rapport with her cohosts.

Carson Daly

Carson Daly already has a jam-packed schedule with Today and The Voice, so we’re not sure how much more he can fit into his busy days. But Today fans certainly wouldn’t mind seeing more of him on the show.

Jill Martin

Jill Martin is a Today contributor who has filled in for the main hosts on a number of occasions. She moved viewers by publicly sharing her breast cancer journey and already has so many people rooting for her.

Justin Sylvester

Justin Sylvester has gone viral for some of his segments as a Today contributor and guest cohost. He has an incredible personality and knows how to have fun, something that’s important for the fourth hour.

Donna Farizan

Today viewers would love to see more of Donna Farizan, who is already a contributor on the fourth hour. She definitely has the spark and the drive needed to fill Hoda’s shoes in a seat at the news desk.

Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie already has a lot of responsibilities on Today. But we can’t rule out the possibility of her taking over Hoda’s spot on Today With Hoda & Jenna. She and Jenna are close friends outside of the show and have a lot in common.

A Total Wildcard

There is also a chance that whoever replaces Hoda in the show’s fourth hour is not already a Today personality. It could be someone completely new to the franchise. The Talk is currently in its final season on CBS and will end in December 2024. Could one of the show’s hosts, like Jerry O’Connell or Amanda Kloots, switch over to NBC? Or, could one of NBC’s other celebrity personalities take the spot, like Reba McEntire? Only time will tell.