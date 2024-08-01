Who Are Michael Phelps' Kids? Meet Former Swimmer's 4 Sons

After five Olympic Games appearances and 28 medals, Michael Phelps is done with competitive swimming and focusing on an even bigger challenge — raising four boys. The athlete married former Miss California USA Nicole Johnson in 2016, and they started their family together that year.

Who Is Michael Phelps’ Son Boomer?

Michael and Nicole welcomed their first son, Boomer Robert Phelps, on May 5, 2016, seven months before they got married. The eldest of their brood got to travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at just three months old to see his dad compete in the 2016 Olympics. Of course, Boomer slept through some of Michael’s events and wore red, white and blue headphones to protect his little ears.

After his time in Rio was over and he announced his retirement, Michael said he was going home to focus on his son. “I’m leaving here and going home, and it’s going to be all about Boomer. I only get this chance with him once. So I’m going to take this time to be a hands-on dad.”

Michael added, “Fatherhood has changed me. And I like it. I’m ready for this new stage of my life.”

The swimmer also explained why they chose the name Boomer during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “We heard the name, and we didn’t want, like, a normal name,” he said. “And I brought it up to Nicole and she was like, ‘Oh, that sounds kinda cool.’ Boomer, like boom boom … we didn’t know either. We had no second option — once we picked that, we were like, ‘Yeah.’ He’s definitely gonna be the cool kid.”

Boomer finished kindergarten in June 2023.

Who Is Michael Phelps’ Son Beckett?

Michael and Nicole announced that they were expecting their second child in August 2017. Beckett Richard Phelps was born on February 12, 2018.

“Magical moments yesterday… Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama,” Michael wrote on Instagram at the time.

Beckett starred in an ad campaign for Huggies’ Little Swimmers diapers at 11 weeks old.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Huggies

“We are looking forward to enjoying the water as a family of four during Beckett and Boomer’s first summer together and are excited to partner with Huggies Little Swimmers to create the ultimate #WaterPlaybook for babies so they can be confident and comfortable in the water too,” Michael shared in a statement.

Nicole revealed on Instagram in 2023 that Beckett was a “lover of all animals, especially Axolotyls, Goblin Sharks and midnight zone sea creatures.”

Who Is Michael Phelps’ Son Maverick?

Michael and Nicole’s third son, Maverick Nicholas Phelps, entered the world on September 9, 2019. “Family of 5! Welcome @mavericknphelps to the world! Born 9-9-19. Mama and baby are healthy and the boys are pumped to be big bros! #housefullofboys,” the Olympian wrote on Instagram.

After his birth, Michael revealed to People how Nicole felt about living with only boys.

“I think Nicole said something along the lines of, like, ‘I’m so lucky to have a house full of boys and no girls,’ and Boomer looked at her and said, ‘Mommy, you’re the girl in our house,’” he told the outlet. “So we’ve been saying that and it’s true, she’s the queen.”

Who Is Michael Phelps’ Son Nico?

The newest addition to the Phelps family, Nico Michael Phelps, arrived on January 16, 2024. “We’re so blessed to be given a 4th child,” the couple wrote on Instagram. “We’re now a family of 6!”