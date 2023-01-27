Unsellable Houses has quickly become an HGTV phenomenon, proving that home renovations truly change people’s lives. Hosts Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis live by the motto that no house is “unsellable,” putting their design skills to the test on the series. Scroll for details on where the show is filmed and more.

Where Is ‘Unsellable Houses’ Filmed?

The pilot episode of Unsellable Houses aired in May 2019, with Lyndsay and Leslie overhauling a small bungalow in Everett, a city in Snohomish County, Washington. After the show was picked up for its first season, the sisters continued to tackle home renovations in the Washington area.

They’ve also visited other cities in the Evergreen State, including Bothell, Marysville, Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mill Creek, Monroe and Lake Stevens. Outside of Unsellable Houses, Snohomish has a special significance for the siblings.

“Snohomish is a town after my heart,” Leslie wrote in a July 2021 blog post. “Lyndsay and I went to high school here; we met our husbands here and now are raising our kiddos here too!”

Courtesy of Leslie Davis/Instagram

The Pacific Northwest-based real estate agents started their own company called Lamb and Co. in 2009. The pair opened a storefront in Snohomish County in addition to their online store.

“All of our design services will be available to our neighbors in the Snohomish and King County region, and for our nationwide friends, we cannot wait to offer virtual e-design packages,” they told 425 Magazine in August 2022 ahead of the store opening.

Lyndsay and Leslie were excited to provide their expertise to supporters in their community.

“Our roots in Snohomish, Washington, shape us, and we couldn’t be prouder to serve this area,” they penned. “This is home. It’s where our family, social, church and business lives meet. We couldn’t untangle these things if we wanted to!”

Who Are ‘Unsellable Houses’ Hosts Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis?

Despite having different hair colors and personal styles now, Lyndsay and Leslie are identical twins who do everything together.

“Our bond has grown deeper as we have aged and watched each other get married and have children, and going through ups and downs of life has only made our appreciation for one another stronger,” they revealed on their blog.

The TV stars are both married to their high school sweethearts and started families of their own. Lyndsay tied the knot with her husband, Justin Lamb, and they welcomed one child together, son Miles. Leslie wed Jacob Davis and welcomed three sons: Kyler, Cash and Cole.