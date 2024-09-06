Rachael Ray became a staple on the Food Network with her many shows over the years, and expanded her culinary empire with a number of projects. Where is she now?

Inside Rachael Ray’s Early Life and Food Network Career

Rachael was born August 25, 1968, in Glens Falls, New York. Her mother managed restaurants, giving Rachael her first taste of culinary excellence at a very young age.

“My first vivid memory is watching my mom in a restaurant kitchen,” she said, per her Food Network bio. “She was flipping something with a spatula. I tried to copy her and ended up grilling my right thumb! I was 3 or 4. Everyone on both sides of my family cooks.”

Rachael began working in the kitchen when she was in elementary school.

“I started working in kitchens when I was 8 or 9. I got my working papers when I was 14. My first memory actually was when I was 3 and I grilled my thumb to the flattop in our restaurant in Cape Cod,” the TV personality told Tasting Table in October 2022. “I have a “Harry Potter” scar on my thumb. That marked me to work in food. I’ve always been a person that felt that people of service should be just that, people of service. I didn’t really care if I was popular or if I was the best in class or if anybody wanted me there or not. I just cared about whether or not I gave good service.”

In 2001, 30 Minute Meals debuted on Food Network, a simple cooking concept that she later expanded into a number of cookbooks. Rachael also gained popularity with other shows in the early 2000s, like $40 a Day. She hosted Rachael’s Vacation, Rachael Ray’s Tasty Travels, Rachael Ray’s Week in a Day and more.

Rachael Ray Underwent Vocal Cord Surgery

Rachael’s team shot down rumors that she had throat cancer in 2008, revealing that she was actually going under the knife for a minor vocal cord surgery.

“Rachael is the picture of health. She is having very minor surgery to remove a benign cyst on her vocal cord,” Charlie Dougiello, a spokesman for the star told People in October 2008. “It’s a common in-and-out procedure that she will have in early December and it will not adversely effect any of her daytime show or Food Network tapings.”

In July 2009, Rachael underwent minor vocal cord surgery, per ABC.

Todd Plitt/Getty Images

Rachael Ray Ended Her Talk Show After 17 Seasons

From 2006 to 2023, the cookbook author hosted her self-titled talk show in which she showcased her cooking skills with new recipes and brought an array of guests on to chat. Fans were devastated when it was announced that her show would end after 17 seasons.

“In my more than 20-plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael,” she said in a statement to Deadline at the time. “However I’ve made the decision that’s it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career.”

Rachael Ray Married John Cusimano

In 2005, Rachael married lawyer John Cusimano. A decade after tying the knot, the couple decided to renew their wedding vows.

“All I want for a 10th anniversary is to bring everyone that I love with us, and [John] has always been very supportive of that, so for 10 years, we brought everybody on our anniversary together,” she told HuffPost in 2015. “We just wanted to really have that moment where we were all celebrating each other and the fact that we’d all been together for so long, and it was great. It was amazing.”

They do not have any children.

Rachael Ray’s House Burned Down

In August 2020, Rachael’s team announced that she and her husband were safe along with their pets after their house on Chuckwagon Trail in Lake Luzerne, New York, caught on fire and burned down. The harrowing experience inspired her to launch the show, Rachael Ray’s Rebuild, helping rebuild homes for families in need.

“I can say from personal experience that when disaster strikes your home, your life doesn’t change in an instant it changes forever,” she said.

In February 2021, Rachael told fans that the house was being rebuilt. She gave a tour of the completed home in a post on her website in November 2021.

“The first time I came here when it was all empty, the last time we visited with you guys, it was very hard to even catch my breath,” she said. “Because all you saw was what was not here. Now that it’s mostly back, it fills me with joy to look around because it’s so similar.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Where Is Rachael Ray Now?

After ending her talk show and overcoming the loss of her home, Rachael wasn’t away from TV for long. She struck a six-show deal with the production company Free Food Studios, with the first of the shows, Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes, premiering in April 2024.

“I think that all programming, if it’s inside your house, if it’s food, or if it’s about music or if it’s about coming into your private space, I want everyone to always feel empowered,” she told USA TODAY in April 2024. “I want you to know you can do anything we share with you, whether that’s travel or how to make dinner.”

Rachael is also currently very active on Instagram, posting clips from her shows and chatting about her favorite recipes in posts.