For more than 40 years, Suzanne Somers lived in her sprawling estate in Palm Springs with her husband, Alan Hamel. The Three’s Company star couldn’t have been happier residing on the property, which is located in one of the most notable neighborhoods in the Mesa area and sits on 28 acres.

Despite making so many memories with her spouse and family, Suzanne put the massive pad on the market in January 2021. People reported the TV icon listed the 7, 279-square-foot abode with real estate agents and Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles stars Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd, and it sold not long after for $8.5 million in May.

Fitted with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, Josh described the home as a “legendary” residence. “Not only is it one of the most special properties, we are most happy to represent it considering we adore Suzanne and Alan more than anything,” the Bravo star told People at the time the house was put on the market. “Their relationship is magical as is the home.”

As the official listing stated, Suzanne’s former property is regarded as “one of the most prolific estates in the Mesa neighborhood.” In addition to the large number of bedrooms and bathrooms, the main home boasts his-and-hers closets, two offices, a safe room and more. Outdoors, there’s also a private patio with an outdoor shower and pool, as well as gorgeous architectural elements like a rock wall.

Also on the property are four villas, which come with chef’s kitchen, a butler’s pantry, a wet bar, a wine cellar that stores more than 2,000 bottles and a meditation garden. One of the most unique parts of the duo’s home is the tram car, which operates on a hillside track and is used to get around the large property.

For Suzanne, the best part of having their abode was being able to host friends. “The layout of our home is unique,” she once told People. “It’s a great home for having guests because they can each go off to their own cottages at the end of the day and have privacy.”

Now that it’s been more than four decades since the lovebirds moved in, Suzanne said it’s not as often for them to have loved ones over — especially their grandkids. Speaking with Josh and Bobby during a September 2021 episode of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, Suzanne dished they wanted to sell the place because it was time to move on to “another life.”

“Our kids and our grandkids, they don’t come anymore,” Alan chimed in, explaining they want to downsize. “They have their own lives, I don’t know how that happened.” Though it’s unclear where the couple plan to live next, there’s no doubt their dwelling is going to be beautiful.

