Rachael Ray is looking forward to moving back into her New York home after it was destroyed in a chimney fire in August 2020. Fortunately, the celebrity chef has been living in her guesthouse, which she said is a replica of her beloved abode, with her husband, John Cusimano, while they finish rebuilding.

Rachael spoke about the loss a month after the horrific house fire during an episode of her Food Network series, saying, “On August 9, [2020], my house burned. Fifteen years of memories; 40 years of notebooks, drawings, thoughts, my life’s work,” the Rachael Ray Show star emotionally shared. “In the years that I lived here, I learned an awful lot. In the few weeks since it burned, I think I’ve learned even more.”

Upon losing the longtime residence, Rachael and John began residing at the guesthouse on their property in Lake Luzerne, which is located in Warren County and more than 200 miles north of New York City. The Emmy-winning TV personality gave a tour of the property in October 2020, saying the space is “strangely homey because it is literally a small version of [their] house.”

Explaining how the interior of the guesthouse looks nearly identical to their main estate that was destroyed, Rachael said the only difference is that the temporary living space is much smaller. “Basically, I designed the house so you can see everything that’s going on in the house from the kitchen,” she shared.

Aside from touring the pad on her eponymous cooking show, the 30 Minute Meals alum has also given glimpses inside her guesthouse on Instagram. While celebrating the pre-order launch of her new book This Must Be the Place in September 2021, Rachael reflected on what life has been like since the devastating ordeal went down.

“Where I sat with loss and hope and wrote the new book,” she captioned a pic of her workspace. “After we lost our house in the fire, our guesthouse became our new home and studio … and the garage became my new office. Between producing over 200 episodes of @rachaelrayshow, this is where I sat … and wrote. And now it’s here.”

Sadly, tragedy struck once again for Rachael in September when she lost her New York City home to the storms caused by Hurricane Ida. The Food Network star revealed the heartbreaking news to People, saying, “We had finally just finished the work on making the [NYC] apartment over. And then, Ida took it out. And I mean, out. Down hard.”

Despite having everything destroyed — “like, literally every speaker in the ceiling, the fireplace, every seam in the wall,” as Rachael divulged — the Worst Cooks in America host said the couple still “have so much to be grateful for.” In addition to their gorgeous guesthouse, Rachael told People in August that she achieved her “life’s goal” when she recently purchased an incredible villa in Tuscany, Italy.

