Melissa Rivers‘ home is more than just the place she lives. The TV star’s sprawling mansion, which is located in Santa Monica, California, is filled with eye-catching decor, modern art and priceless heirlooms from her beloved late mother, Joan Rivers.

The Fashion Police alum has been residing in the 7,048-square-foot home since 2016. The Dirt reported she bought the Mediterranean-style villa for $11 million. At the time, Melissa also owned her longtime residence in Pacific Palisades, but the abode ultimately sold for more than $5 million in July 2019, per the L.A. Times.

The Book of Joan author’s space is quite luxurious as it features six bedrooms, a number of bathrooms including her master en suite, a chef-style kitchen, multiple living areas, a lavish dining room and more. Inside, the atmosphere radiates sophistication as the house is decorated with meaningful mementos that once belonged to Joan, decorative art collections and modern finishings.

“As formal as some of the areas are in this home, it never feels overwhelming,” Melissa said to Architectural Digest in October 2020. “There’s a warmth and light … a happiness. It’s definitely a happy home.”

Melissa’s backyard is just as gorgeous as the interior. In addition to having enough patio space to lounge around, which includes her outdoor dining and cooking area, the star’s backyard is fitted with a salt-water pool and a spa. She also has plenty of lush grass for her dogs to run and play on.

Since she moved into her Santa Monica sanctuary, Melissa revamped the space and turned it into the home of her dreams. She teamed up with interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard and they completely remodeled from top to bottom over a course of two years.

“I never realized how much living with art represented home to me,” Melissa told the outlet, noting she placed a selection of “important, important, important” pieces from her mom and late dad, Edgar Rosenberg, around her home. Her favorite one, which is above her fireplace, used to hang in Joan’s New York apartment. “This piece instantly made the room comfortable for me,” she gushed.

During her chat with Architectural Digest, Melissa revealed the reason she sold her Pacific Palisades home, which is where she lived with her mother for a number of years. “After my mom passed [in 2014], I felt it was just time for a change,” she explained. “It was a great home, but it was time to take a step forward and create a new environment.”

