With a baby on the way, Lindsay Arnold and her husband, Samuel Cusick, are making sure their home is all ready for their little one’s arrival. It’s a good thing the Dancing With the Stars pro and her handsome beau live in a spacious and gorgeous home in Los Angeles.

Lindsay and Sam first moved into their new residence in late 2018, she revealed on Instagram at the time. The So You Think You Can Dance alum and her longtime love are actually high school sweethearts and have known each other since they both grew up in Provo, Utah.

Considering Linsday is a beloved pro on the hit CBS reality show, L.A. is the perfect place for the two to put down roots. The former mirrorball winner and the Utah native are just a short trip away from the studio where she rehearses and performs for Dancing With the Stars.

By the looks of Linsday’s social media pages, the pair — who tied the knot in 2015 — live in a large abode with plenty of bedrooms, bathrooms and space for her three siblings and big family to visit.

“The one decorative pillow placed on a half-made bed may look like a fail to you… but for me, it’s progress,” she joked alongside a pic of the couple’s stunning king-sized bed in May 2019.

Aside from their luxurious master bedroom, which features a deluxe en-suite bathroom fitted with a walk-in shower and jetted-tub, Linsday and Sam’s property also boasts a bright white kitchen, a cozy living room, a second floor with extra bedrooms and more.

In mid-September, the blonde beauty revealed she and Sam started turning one of the spare rooms in their home into their baby-to-be’s nursery. The expecting mama shared cute photos of her tot’s future bedroom.

“Can’t believe baby girl is almost here! Stocking up on last minute items for her nursery from @Brooklinen’s newly launched Brooklittles collection,” she wrote via Instagram. “The collection has nine new patterns and colorways and features swaddles, sheets and quilts! I love how all of the sheets, pillowcases and duvet covers are OEKO-TEX Class 1 certified, so I know my baby girl will be safe!”

Linsday and Sam announced they were expecting their first child earlier in May. At the time, the proud soon-to-be parents shared sweet photos of their baby’s sonogram.

“Ohhhhhh baby,” the professional dancer captioned PDA photos with her hubby. “Mom and Dad love you already. #November2020.”

While we wait for Linsday and Sam’s child to arrive, scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside their stunning home!